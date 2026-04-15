Bombay HC Asks Mumbai Cops To Release 3 Detained Bangladeshis Held In Police Custody Since Feb
The petitioner informed Bombay High Court bench that Mumbai Police have not formally arrested the trio nor sought any remand from court till now.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Mumbai: After being pulled up by the Bombay High for illegally detaining three persons on suspicion of being Bangladeshi infiltrators for the last two months, the state government has assured to release them for the time being and complete all legal formalities.
On February 15, Mumbai Police had detained three persons, including Mohammed Abdul Alim and his son Ibrahim, from Lallubhai Compound in Mankhurd at around 12:30 pm. Since then, they have remained in police custody without being formally arrested.
No criminal case has been registered against the trio, nor have they been produced before a court for remand till now. When inquiries were made at the Chunabhatti police station, the police refused to provide any information. Consequently, seeking their release, Alim's wife, Salma, finally approached the Bombay High Court through her lawyer, Ashraf Khan, to secure the release of her husband and son.
The petition was heard before a bench comprising of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Sandesh Patil on April 10. During the hearing, the high court admonished the state government for illegally detaining individuals in police station lockups without any formal arrest.
The petitioner told court that the police have not arrested the trio till date nor have they provided any written statement on the ground for their detention. They have not sought remand from the court, consequently, the Mumbai Police action is deemed illegal and arbitrary, he argued. Asserting this, the petitioner sought a court order for the release of the trio.
The Bombay High Court questioned why these three individuals were housed at the police station instead of shifting them to a detention centre.
Chief Public Prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh informed the court that they had written to the detention centre asking to accommodate the three but were informed that no space was available.
Following a stern rebuke from the high court, Deshmukh assured the court that the three individuals would be released immediately, clarifying that legal action would be initiated against them. Taking note of this assurance, the Bombay High Court disposed the petition.
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