ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Asks Mumbai Cops To Release 3 Detained Bangladeshis Held In Police Custody Since Feb

Mumbai: After being pulled up by the Bombay High for illegally detaining three persons on suspicion of being Bangladeshi infiltrators for the last two months, the state government has assured to release them for the time being and complete all legal formalities.

On February 15, Mumbai Police had detained three persons, including Mohammed Abdul Alim and his son Ibrahim, from Lallubhai Compound in Mankhurd at around 12:30 pm. Since then, they have remained in police custody without being formally arrested.

No criminal case has been registered against the trio, nor have they been produced before a court for remand till now. When inquiries were made at the Chunabhatti police station, the police refused to provide any information. Consequently, seeking their release, Alim's wife, Salma, finally approached the Bombay High Court through her lawyer, Ashraf Khan, to secure the release of her husband and son.

The petition was heard before a bench comprising of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Sandesh Patil on April 10. During the hearing, the high court admonished the state government for illegally detaining individuals in police station lockups without any formal arrest.