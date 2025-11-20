Bombay HC Asks Maharashtra Government, 'If Preliminary Investigation Report On Disha's Death Was Ready, Then Why Was It Not Submitted?'
The HC has ordered the state government to clarify whether or not the preliminary report will be turned in next week.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the state government, "If the SIT report on Disha Salian's death was ready, why was it not filed in the Judicial Magistrate Court?" Satish Salian, Disha's father, has filed a petition in the HC, in which he has claimed, 'Disha's death was not accidental and she was sexually abused prior to her death.'
The matter was heard on Thursday before a bench comprising Justices Ajay Gadkari and Ranjitsinh Bhosale. The bench ordered the state government to clarify whether or not the preliminary inquiry report will be turned in next week. Sushant Singh Rajput's Warrior group submitted an intervention petition in this case with the court at the hearing on Thursday. Wherein they have alleged, Disha's case was connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the court was also requested to look into it.
Responding to this, the Mumbai Police has clarified in the High Court that the preliminary round of investigation in this case has been completed. Disha's death was accidental, and no evidence pointed to premeditated murder.
The Senior Inspector of Malvani Police Station, Shailendra Nagarkar, has submitted an affidavit to the High Court, requesting that Disha's death be registered as an accident and that there is no need to register a case.
The police stated that, although the preliminary investigation report was ready, the investigation in this matter has not been completed; accordingly, the defence lawyers requested the court to adjourn the hearing until further notice. However, Nilesh Ojha, lawyer for Salian, strongly objected to this.
He asked for no more than a week's notice, saying, the government prosecutors have previously taken six to seven months to file a response in this matter. Accepting this, the HC said, they will hear the case in the upcoming weeks.
In the previous hearing, the petitioner informed the court, "Even though the High Court had directed the state's Chief Secretary to address the matter, the Senior Inspector of Malvani police station had given a reply in the previous hearing."
Additionally, counsel Ojha has submitted a reply to the court on behalf of Satish Salian, regarding the intervention plea filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, in this case. It has been requested that "Aditya Thackeray's petition be dismissed since, as being the primary accused in this case, he has no right to file it."
In his petition, Salian has stated, "I was made to believe that Disha couldn't have killed herself, because she took her work seriously and was doing well for herself. However, her death was not accidental. She was gang-raped and murdered. However, the Malvani police kept insisting that the statements made by former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar were true." He further alleged in his petition, "These people constantly wielded pressure on me and my family members. They were watching our every move." In this petition, Satish Salian further asserts, "Mumbai Police faked all witness testimony, forensic reports, autopsy reports, etc. in order to conceal Disha's gang rape and murder."