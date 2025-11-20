ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Asks Maharashtra Government, 'If Preliminary Investigation Report On Disha's Death Was Ready, Then Why Was It Not Submitted?'

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the state government, "If the SIT report on Disha Salian's death was ready, why was it not filed in the Judicial Magistrate Court?" Satish Salian, Disha's father, has filed a petition in the HC, in which he has claimed, 'Disha's death was not accidental and she was sexually abused prior to her death.'

The matter was heard on Thursday before a bench comprising Justices Ajay Gadkari and Ranjitsinh Bhosale. The bench ordered the state government to clarify whether or not the preliminary inquiry report will be turned in next week. Sushant Singh Rajput's Warrior group submitted an intervention petition in this case with the court at the hearing on Thursday. Wherein they have alleged, Disha's case was connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the court was also requested to look into it.

Responding to this, the Mumbai Police has clarified in the High Court that the preliminary round of investigation in this case has been completed. Disha's death was accidental, and no evidence pointed to premeditated murder.

The Senior Inspector of Malvani Police Station, Shailendra Nagarkar, has submitted an affidavit to the High Court, requesting that Disha's death be registered as an accident and that there is no need to register a case.

The police stated that, although the preliminary investigation report was ready, the investigation in this matter has not been completed; accordingly, the defence lawyers requested the court to adjourn the hearing until further notice. However, Nilesh Ojha, lawyer for Salian, strongly objected to this.