Bomb Threats To Six Gujarat Courts Trigger Security Alert, Proceedings Halted

Ahmedabad: At least six courts across Gujarat, including the High Court, received bomb threats via email over January 5-6, prompting heightened security and suspension of judicial work. Threat emails warned of blowing up court buildings using Research Department Explosive (RDX), triggering immediate investigations.

The courts targeted include the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad, the Ahmedabad City Civil and Sessions Court at Lal Darwaja and district courts in Surat, Bharuch, Anand and Rajkot. Authorities took the threats seriously and halted proceedings, while bomb disposal and K9 squads, and police teams, carried out thorough searches.

Threat To The Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat High Court registry received the threatening email, prompting security agencies to go on high alert. The entire court premises were cordoned off and searched by specialised teams. Officials said no suspicious object has been found so far, but security remains tight.

Court Access Restricted, Work Suspended