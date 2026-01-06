Bomb Threats To Six Gujarat Courts Trigger Security Alert, Proceedings Halted
Security was tightened after bomb threat emails were sent to the Gujarat High Court and five district courts, prompting searches and suspension of proceedings.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Ahmedabad: At least six courts across Gujarat, including the High Court, received bomb threats via email over January 5-6, prompting heightened security and suspension of judicial work. Threat emails warned of blowing up court buildings using Research Department Explosive (RDX), triggering immediate investigations.
The courts targeted include the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad, the Ahmedabad City Civil and Sessions Court at Lal Darwaja and district courts in Surat, Bharuch, Anand and Rajkot. Authorities took the threats seriously and halted proceedings, while bomb disposal and K9 squads, and police teams, carried out thorough searches.
Threat To The Gujarat High Court
The Gujarat High Court registry received the threatening email, prompting security agencies to go on high alert. The entire court premises were cordoned off and searched by specialised teams. Officials said no suspicious object has been found so far, but security remains tight.
Court Access Restricted, Work Suspended
In view of the threat, ongoing cases and court work were put on hold. Entry into the court premises was restricted, and, on the directions of Principal District Judge (PDJ) R A Trivedi, lawyers and litigants were advised not to enter the premises until further orders.
Surat Court Confirms Late-Night Threat
A lawyer from the Surat court said the threat email was received late night on Monday. After staff checked emails in the morning, the matter was reported to the judge and police were called in. Intensive checks are underway, and court work will resume only after clearance.
Earlier Threats Raise Vigilance
Notably, on January 5, an income tax court in rural Ahmedabad also received a similar bomb threat via email. Searches then yielded no explosives. With repeated threats to courts across Gujarat, police and security agencies have stepped up vigilance and monitoring statewide.
