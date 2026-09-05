Bomb Threats Sent To Gujarat Courts Via Email, Premises Evacuated As Security Teams Launch Searches
Police and bomb disposal teams searched court buildings and surrounding areas after threatening emails prompted precautionary evacuation of people and staff.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Security was stepped up at courts in Gujarat after bomb threats were received via email, prompting police, fire brigade and bomb disposal teams to launch precautionary searches.
The threats were reported at the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad, the Metropolitan Court in Ghee Kanta and the City Civil and Sessions Court in Lal Darwaja. Authorities evacuated the court premises and moved people, including staff, out as a precaution.
As soon as the threats were received, police, fire brigade and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams reached the spot. The BDDS teams conducted an intensive search of the court premises. This included the buildings, surrounding areas and other suspicious locations to determine whether any explosive or suspicious object had been placed there.
Police are now investigating the source of the threatening email, including the email ID from which it was sent, when it was sent and its technical origin. The investigation will also focus on tracing the person who sent the message, with cyber experts likely to be involved if required.
While the BDDS teams conducted security checks at the court premises, police are examining the email's technical aspects. Investigators are also looking into whether the threat was linked to any specific motive or was sent to create fear and panic.
With threats reported at multiple courts, security agencies are taking all necessary precautions to prevent any possible risk. Security arrangements have been strengthened around the court premises, and authorities are closely monitoring movement.
Police and BDDS teams are continuing their investigation. It will be clear whether the threat was genuine only after the search operation at the court premises is completed. Meanwhile, police are continuing efforts to trace the email's source and identify the person behind the threat.
Surat Court Also Receives Bomb Threat
In a separate development, Surat District Court also received a bomb threat via email, triggering a security response. Police, bomb squad and dog squad teams reached the premises, which was evacuated as a precaution. Police launched intensive searches, while the Cyber Crime Cell began investigating the source of the threatening email.
Bar Council of Gujarat member and Surat advocate Jackky Shaikh said, "Just now, we received information that an email threatening to blow up the court building with a bomb has been received. As soon as this message was received, some chaos and panic spread in the court building, creating an atmosphere of fear."
He added that such emails threatening to blow up court buildings were not new and claimed that different courts across Gujarat had been receiving similar threats continuously for the past year.
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