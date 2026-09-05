ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threats Sent To Gujarat Courts Via Email, Premises Evacuated As Security Teams Launch Searches

Ahmedabad: Security was stepped up at courts in Gujarat after bomb threats were received via email, prompting police, fire brigade and bomb disposal teams to launch precautionary searches.

The threats were reported at the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad, the Metropolitan Court in Ghee Kanta and the City Civil and Sessions Court in Lal Darwaja. Authorities evacuated the court premises and moved people, including staff, out as a precaution.

As soon as the threats were received, police, fire brigade and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams reached the spot. The BDDS teams conducted an intensive search of the court premises. This included the buildings, surrounding areas and other suspicious locations to determine whether any explosive or suspicious object had been placed there.

Police are now investigating the source of the threatening email, including the email ID from which it was sent, when it was sent and its technical origin. The investigation will also focus on tracing the person who sent the message, with cyber experts likely to be involved if required.

While the BDDS teams conducted security checks at the court premises, police are examining the email's technical aspects. Investigators are also looking into whether the threat was linked to any specific motive or was sent to create fear and panic.

With threats reported at multiple courts, security agencies are taking all necessary precautions to prevent any possible risk. Security arrangements have been strengthened around the court premises, and authorities are closely monitoring movement.