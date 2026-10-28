ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threats In Ahmedabad: Probe Points To Email Accounts Operated From Bangladesh, Pakistan

Ahmedabad: Preliminary probe into two recent cases of hoax bomb threats to various locations in Ahmedabad, including Narendra Modi Stadium, has indicated that the email accounts used by the senders were operated from Bangladesh and Pakistan, officials said.

The probe also brought to light a possible network facilitating the sale of hacked email accounts, said a release issued by the Cyber Crime Branch on Wednesday.

An earlier investigation into similar threats revealed that an accused arrested from West Bengal by Gujarat police had sold hacked Gmail accounts to a person in Bangladesh, who sold them to someone in Pakistan in exchange for cryptocurrency, it said.

The first case was registered on October 7 when emails threatening bomb blasts were sent from two email IDs to 16 locations, including 10 schools, the Gujarat High Court, other courts in Ahmedabad and the Narendra Modi Stadium.

They also carried references to Khalistan and threatened explosions at singer Diljit Dosanjh's shows scheduled for November 1 in Delhi and November 21 at the Modi Stadium.

Preliminary findings indicated that the email accounts were operated from Bangladesh and Rawalpindi in Pakistan. Old email accounts had allegedly been procured and used to send the threatening messages.