ETV Bharat / state

Courts In Odisha's Anugola and Sambalpur Receive Bomb Threats

Anugola/Sambalpur: Fresh emails threatening bomb attacks were sent to two courts in Odisha's Anugola and Sambalpur on Monday morning, triggering a massive security operation.

Sources said, a bomb threat was received in email of Anugola district judge at 2:30 am. The district judge came to know about it after arriving at the court at around 10:30 am. He then informed the Anugola SP and the Orissa High Court of the matter.

The local police soon cordoned off the court premises and evacuated it. Police personnel along with bomb squad and dog squad conducted an extensive search at the court even as judges, staff and lawyers waited outside. Anugola SP Rahul Jain said there is no need to panic as police and other agencies are investigating from where the email was sent.