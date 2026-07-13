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Courts In Odisha's Anugola and Sambalpur Receive Bomb Threats

This was the fourth such threat received by Sambalpur court in the last four months, report Natharjan Ranjan Nath and Badshah Jusman Rana.

Fresh emails threatening bomb attacks were sent to two courts in Odisha's Sambalpur and Anugola on Monday morning, triggering a massive security operation.
A sniffer dog in Anugola court (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Anugola/Sambalpur: Fresh emails threatening bomb attacks were sent to two courts in Odisha's Anugola and Sambalpur on Monday morning, triggering a massive security operation.

Sources said, a bomb threat was received in email of Anugola district judge at 2:30 am. The district judge came to know about it after arriving at the court at around 10:30 am. He then informed the Anugola SP and the Orissa High Court of the matter.

The local police soon cordoned off the court premises and evacuated it. Police personnel along with bomb squad and dog squad conducted an extensive search at the court even as judges, staff and lawyers waited outside. Anugola SP Rahul Jain said there is no need to panic as police and other agencies are investigating from where the email was sent.

Fresh emails threatening bomb attacks were sent to two courts in Odisha's Sambalpur and Anugola on Monday morning, triggering a massive security operation.
A police personnel scanning Anugola court with a metal detector (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, an email threatening to blow up Sambalpur court complex had the police on toes. A massive search operation was conducted in the court and its surrounding areas.

This was the fourth bomb threat received by Sambalpur Court in the last four months. The repeated threats have created serious concern among the court staff, lawyers and the common people. A cyber team has been deployed to ascertain the origin of the threatening email and identify the sender. On the other hand, the police have started a detailed investigation into the incident.

Fresh emails threatening bomb attacks were sent to two courts in Odisha's Sambalpur and Anugola on Monday morning, triggering a massive security operation.
Security personnel at Sambalpur court (ETV Bharat)

Sambalpur Additional SP Ajay Mishra said, "Lawyers and clients were asked to leave the court premises. The bomb squad reached the spot and started investigation. There have been such threats before. We are prepared to deal with any eventuality."

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BOMB THREAT TO COURT
BOMB THREAT ANGUL COURT
BOMB THREAT TO SAMBALPUR COURT
ODISHA

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