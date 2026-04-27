ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Assembly Receives Bomb Threat, Third One This Month

Jaipur: The Legislative Assembly in Rajasthan received yet another hoax call on Monday, the third one this month. The employees were evacuated from the building and a thorough search was carried out in every nook and corner of the premises in the morning.

According to Dr Lokesh Sharma, Deputy Director (Public Relations) of the Legislative Assembly, an email threatening to plant explosives within its premises was received on the official email ID of the Assembly around 5.43 AM.

However, it was noticed only after the offices opened for the day, following which the police were alerted. Subsequently, the Bomb Disposal Squad and the Dog Squad conducted a thorough search of the premises. However, nothing was found.