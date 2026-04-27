Rajasthan Assembly Receives Bomb Threat, Third One This Month
Employees evacuated, thorough search conducted, but nothing found.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Jaipur: The Legislative Assembly in Rajasthan received yet another hoax call on Monday, the third one this month. The employees were evacuated from the building and a thorough search was carried out in every nook and corner of the premises in the morning.
According to Dr Lokesh Sharma, Deputy Director (Public Relations) of the Legislative Assembly, an email threatening to plant explosives within its premises was received on the official email ID of the Assembly around 5.43 AM.
However, it was noticed only after the offices opened for the day, following which the police were alerted. Subsequently, the Bomb Disposal Squad and the Dog Squad conducted a thorough search of the premises. However, nothing was found.
The latest threat comes at a time when BJP national president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to visit Jaipur on Monday. Earlier on April 13, an email was received threatening to blow up the Assembly building. Again on April 24, another email was received on the Assembly's official email ID.
In the past, similar threat calls were received at several Passport Seva Kendras and post offices in the state, including at the passport office located in Jaipur. Threats to bomb Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Rajasthan High Court, other court complexes as well as the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) were also received over the past few months. Several private schools, hospitals and metro stations in Jaipur had also received similar threats. The police have so far drawn a blank in tracing the people behind the hoax calls.
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