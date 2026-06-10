Bomb Threat Note Found In Flight Toilet; Alert Issued At Kannur Airport
A paper carrying a threat note was found inside the aircraft's lavatory after it landed.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Kannur: A bomb threat was reported on an IndiGo flight arriving at Kannur International Airport on Wednesday. An emergency alert was issued at the airport after the message came to notice following landing.
IndiGo 6E2011 had departed from Mumbai Airport and landed at Kannur International Airport at 2:30 pm. The threat note was found written on a piece of paper left inside the aircraft's lavatory.
The incident came to the attention of authorities after the flight landed in Kannur. Airline staff found the paper in an unusual manner inside the lavatory. Following safety protocols, the aircraft was moved from the runway to a secure isolation bay. All passengers on board were immediately deplaned and shifted to safe locations.
After this, the bomb and dog squads from Kannur, along with the airport security wing, conducted a detailed inspection lasting several hours inside the aircraft and among the passengers' luggage.
However, nothing suspicious was found during the inspection. Preliminary investigation suggests that the threat message was a hoax. Security officials said that detailed statements from the passengers on board will be recorded in connection with the incident.
In another incident, an Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai was delayed after a bird hit it on Tuesday. The flight was landed safely back at Bengaluru airport, where necessary inspections were conducted, before it resumed its journey.
Also Read