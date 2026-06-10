ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Note Found In Flight Toilet; Alert Issued At Kannur Airport

Kannur: A bomb threat was reported on an IndiGo flight arriving at Kannur International Airport on Wednesday. An emergency alert was issued at the airport after the message came to notice following landing.

IndiGo 6E2011 had departed from Mumbai Airport and landed at Kannur International Airport at 2:30 pm. The threat note was found written on a piece of paper left inside the aircraft's lavatory.

The incident came to the attention of authorities after the flight landed in Kannur. Airline staff found the paper in an unusual manner inside the lavatory. Following safety protocols, the aircraft was moved from the runway to a secure isolation bay. All passengers on board were immediately deplaned and shifted to safe locations.