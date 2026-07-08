Bomb Threat Received At Bhubaneswar Court, Turns Out To Be Hoax
The court's lift, parking lot, and various sensitive places were thoroughly inspected by the police, reports Satyajit Rout.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A search operation was conducted by the police at the family court in Odisha's Bhubaneswar after it received an e-mail threatening bomb explosions on its premises, officials said.
The court received an e-mail where the sender threatened to explode bombs on the court premises, police said. After receiving information about the e-mail from court authorities, personnel from bomb disposal squad of Odisha police rushed to the spot and sanitised the building as per SOP and could not get any objectionable substance, said Abhimanyu Nayak, Bhubaneswar ACP (zone-4). “The e-mail threat turned out to be a hoax call,” he said.
The court's lift, parking lot, and various sensitive places were thoroughly inspected by the police. Scanning was also done with the help of metal detectors at various places on the four floors of the court. However, the operation did not hinder court order.
Badagarh police station IIC Pratham Ranjan Nayak said an investigation will be conducted in this regard. "A probe will be conducted to ascertain the sender of the email," he said.
On March 12, a similar threatening e-mail was also received by the Bhubaneswar court following which a thorough inspection was carried out by the dog squad in the court complex. However, after the inspection, it came to fore that it was a hoax.
The threatening emails were earlier received by authorities of several district courts in Cuttack, Puri, Phulbani, Deogarh and Sambalpur and also airport and passport office. All were found to be hoax, police said.
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