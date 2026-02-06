ETV Bharat / state

Ranchi Civil Court, Rajasthan High Court And Three Odisha Courts Receive Bomb Threats

Hyderabad: A bomb threat has been issued against the Ranchi Civil Court. This threat was made via email by an individual. The police have placed the entire court premises under security cover and are conducting an intensive investigation.

An email sent by an unknown person threatened to target the court, causing panic within the court. Upon receiving the information, Ranchi police immediately swung into action and placed the entire premises under security cover.

After receiving the threat, Ranchi police took no chances and called in the bomb squad to search the entire court campus. As part of the operation, every suspicious object was thoroughly examined. However, the bomb reports have so far turned out to be a hoax.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Ranjan, stated that the court administration received a threatening email. Upon receiving information about the email, Ranchi police took immediate action. The entire court complex, including the entire building, was inspected by a bomb disposal squad. Ranchi SSP stated that the court complex's security arrangements are already in place.

Efforts have been initiated to identify the sender of the threatening email. The cyber cell is working to identify the sender. Email IDs, IP addresses, and other digital traces are being investigated.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan High Court premises in Jaipur and Jodhpur were evacuated on Friday following a bomb threat, police said. According to the police, the high court registrar received an email in the morning claiming that three bombs had been planted inside the court premises. The high court administration informed the police and ordered an immediate evacuation.

Bomb disposal and dog squad teams were rushed to the high court premises in Jaipur and Jodhpur. However, nothing suspicious was found during the check, the police said. The entry of lawyers and litigants was later restored. The high court had received multiple threats in the past several days, which turned out to be hoaxes.