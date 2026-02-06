Ranchi Civil Court, Rajasthan High Court And Three Odisha Courts Receive Bomb Threats
Bomb threat emails to courts in Ranchi, Rajasthan and Odisha led to immediate evacuations and investigation.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: A bomb threat has been issued against the Ranchi Civil Court. This threat was made via email by an individual. The police have placed the entire court premises under security cover and are conducting an intensive investigation.
An email sent by an unknown person threatened to target the court, causing panic within the court. Upon receiving the information, Ranchi police immediately swung into action and placed the entire premises under security cover.
After receiving the threat, Ranchi police took no chances and called in the bomb squad to search the entire court campus. As part of the operation, every suspicious object was thoroughly examined. However, the bomb reports have so far turned out to be a hoax.
Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Ranjan, stated that the court administration received a threatening email. Upon receiving information about the email, Ranchi police took immediate action. The entire court complex, including the entire building, was inspected by a bomb disposal squad. Ranchi SSP stated that the court complex's security arrangements are already in place.
Efforts have been initiated to identify the sender of the threatening email. The cyber cell is working to identify the sender. Email IDs, IP addresses, and other digital traces are being investigated.
On the other hand, the Rajasthan High Court premises in Jaipur and Jodhpur were evacuated on Friday following a bomb threat, police said. According to the police, the high court registrar received an email in the morning claiming that three bombs had been planted inside the court premises. The high court administration informed the police and ordered an immediate evacuation.
Bomb disposal and dog squad teams were rushed to the high court premises in Jaipur and Jodhpur. However, nothing suspicious was found during the check, the police said. The entry of lawyers and litigants was later restored. The high court had received multiple threats in the past several days, which turned out to be hoaxes.
Meanwhile, the Odisha Police launched a search and evacuation drive at three district judge courts after the establishments received emails threatening bomb explosions on the premises, police said. The district and sessions judge courts in Cuttack, Puri and Phulbani received emails where the sender threatened to explode bombs on the court premises, causing panic among lawyers, litigants and judges.
The threatening emails came less than a month after similar communications were received by authorities of district courts in Cuttack, Deogarh and Sambalpur on January 8, police said. Odisha's Advocate General Pitambar Acharya confirmed that the three courts have received such threatening emails, and a search operation was underway.
"I appeal to all the members of the judicial fraternity not to panic over the incident and maintain calm. This may be another hoax like the previous incident," Acharya said. As a precautionary measure, the court campuses were evacuated.
"Dog and bomb disposal teams have been deployed in the search operation," Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Sigh told reporters. In Cuttack, police ensured that the court premises were vacated. A bomb disposal squad was pressed into service, and it conducted an extensive anti-sabotage check. The security personnel cordoned off the area to restrict public movement during the operation.
Police said they have started an investigation to identify the person behind sending such threatening emails to three courts simultaneously. An official in Cuttack said that no suspicious object had been found till noon. However, the search operation will continue till the entire premises is fully sanitised.
Though there was no such threatening email this time for the Sambalpur court, the local police have taken precautionary measures and searched the premises. Cuttack court received such an email for the second time.
(With Agency Inputs)
