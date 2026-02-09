ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Paralyses Patna Court, Pappu Yadav's Bail Plea Remains Unheard

Patna: An email threatening to blow up the Patna Civil Court premises was received on Monday, sending the administration into a tizzy, in the second such instance of its kind in a month. Police personnel, who rushed to the spot to carry out searches, were so far tight-lipped, even as judicial work was suspended for the day, putting on hold, among other things, the bail plea of Independent MP Pappu Yadav.

Yadav's lawyer Shivnandan Bharti told reporters, "We have been told that a bomb threat has been received on the email address of the District Judge. As a result, the bail application of the MP can now be taken up not before tomorrow. My client shall have to spend another day in jail."