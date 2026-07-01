Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Security Alert In Haryana's Chandigarh, Two Schools Evacuated
Two schools in Chandigarh were evacuated, and security stepped up after bomb threat emails mentioned senior political leaders and key public infrastructure.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Chandigarh: Panic gripped two schools in Chandigarh after authorities received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, prompting immediate evacuation of students, teachers and all staffers.
Officials intensified investigation as the emails also mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Ambala-Delhi railway track and several other locations are under the target.
The threat emails were received by schools in Sector 37 and 47, following which police and security agencies rushed to the premises and evacuated students and staff as a precautionary measure.
Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, fire brigade personnel and quick response teams conducted extensive searches of both the school campuses. However, no suspicious objects have been found so far, sources said.
According to preliminary information, the emails also warned to eliminate Amit Shah, Jaishankar and Nayab Singh Saini. Security has been heightened, with agencies examining the credibility of the threat. Police have launched a cyber investigation to trace the origin of the emails and identify those responsible for sending them.
Official sources said Chandigarh has witnessed several similar bomb threat emails targeting schools, government offices and other institutions in recent months. Most of those threats later turned out to be hoaxes, though authorities have continued to follow standard security protocols in each case.
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