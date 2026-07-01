ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Security Alert In Haryana's Chandigarh, Two Schools Evacuated

Chandigarh: Panic gripped two schools in Chandigarh after authorities received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, prompting immediate evacuation of students, teachers and all staffers.

Officials intensified investigation as the emails also mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Ambala-Delhi railway track and several other locations are under the target.

The threat emails were received by schools in Sector 37 and 47, following which police and security agencies rushed to the premises and evacuated students and staff as a precautionary measure.

Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, fire brigade personnel and quick response teams conducted extensive searches of both the school campuses. However, no suspicious objects have been found so far, sources said.