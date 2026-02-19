ETV Bharat / state

Amid CBSE Board Exams, Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic In Delhi, Noida Schools

New Delhi/Noida: Even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII board examinations are on, panic gripped more than a dozen schools in Delhi and Noida after they received bomb threats via email, triggering emergency evacuations and intensive search operations in the schools.

The fresh alerts have been received in three schools in Delhi's Dwarka and a dozen schools in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Police, bomb disposal squads, dog units and fire services were swiftly deployed, while cyber teams launched efforts to trace the origin of the emails.

Despite nothing suspicious being found, repeated threats highlight urgent concerns over student and digital security.

Bomb Threat Emails To Dwarka Schools

Several schools in Dwarka received emails claiming bombs had been planted on campus. As soon as school authorities informed the administration, senior Delhi Police officials, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and fire department teams rushed to the spot.

An official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) confirmed, “We received information about bomb threat e-mails sent to three schools: CRPF Public School and St Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave. Fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the locations as a precautionary measure.”

Students were evacuated from classrooms and shifted to open grounds while search operations were carried out. Police teams conducted detailed sanitisation checks across campuses. So far, no suspicious object has been found.

Police said the emails are being thoroughly examined to determine their origin and authenticity. “The e-mails are being examined to determine their source and authenticity. We are also verifying whether similar threats were sent to other institutions,” a police officer said.

Cyber units have been alerted and efforts are underway to trace the sender. Officials said that while most previous threats have turned out to be hoaxes, each alert is being treated with utmost seriousness.

Earlier, around 14 schools in South Delhi had received similar emails, but extensive searches yielded nothing. On February 9, at least 15 schools in Delhi reported bomb threats, which were later declared false alarms.

Police had then stated that all bomb threat emails received so far had turned out to be fake, but investigations into the source were ongoing.