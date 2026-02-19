Amid CBSE Board Exams, Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic In Delhi, Noida Schools
Students were evacuated after multiple schools received bomb threats, as authorities launched cyber probes and security sweeps.
New Delhi/Noida: Even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII board examinations are on, panic gripped more than a dozen schools in Delhi and Noida after they received bomb threats via email, triggering emergency evacuations and intensive search operations in the schools.
The fresh alerts have been received in three schools in Delhi's Dwarka and a dozen schools in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Police, bomb disposal squads, dog units and fire services were swiftly deployed, while cyber teams launched efforts to trace the origin of the emails.
Despite nothing suspicious being found, repeated threats highlight urgent concerns over student and digital security.
Bomb Threat Emails To Dwarka Schools
Several schools in Dwarka received emails claiming bombs had been planted on campus. As soon as school authorities informed the administration, senior Delhi Police officials, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and fire department teams rushed to the spot.
An official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) confirmed, “We received information about bomb threat e-mails sent to three schools: CRPF Public School and St Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave. Fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the locations as a precautionary measure.”
Students were evacuated from classrooms and shifted to open grounds while search operations were carried out. Police teams conducted detailed sanitisation checks across campuses. So far, no suspicious object has been found.
Police said the emails are being thoroughly examined to determine their origin and authenticity. “The e-mails are being examined to determine their source and authenticity. We are also verifying whether similar threats were sent to other institutions,” a police officer said.
Cyber units have been alerted and efforts are underway to trace the sender. Officials said that while most previous threats have turned out to be hoaxes, each alert is being treated with utmost seriousness.
Earlier, around 14 schools in South Delhi had received similar emails, but extensive searches yielded nothing. On February 9, at least 15 schools in Delhi reported bomb threats, which were later declared false alarms.
Police had then stated that all bomb threat emails received so far had turned out to be fake, but investigations into the source were ongoing.
Similar Threats In Noida
The latest alerts in Delhi come even as nearly a dozen schools in Noida also received bomb threat emails on Thursday. Noida Police teams, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, conducted thorough searches of the affected campuses. Students were moved to safe zones as a precaution.
Officials said nothing suspicious has been found so far, though verification continues. The situation caused anxiety among parents and students, particularly as Class XII board exams began at 10.30 am on Thursday.
A senior police official said, “The threats are being treated seriously, and cyber teams have been engaged to trace the source of the emails. All necessary security protocols are being followed.”
Joint CP Rajeev Narayan Mishra said, "Today, multiple schools under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate received bomb threats via email. Acting swiftly, police teams, bomb disposal squads and dog squads were deployed to conduct thorough checks. Search operations are still underway, and inspections have already been completed in several schools. So far, no suspicious object or adverse material has been found anywhere."
Previous Hoaxes And Arrests
The fresh wave of threats has revived concerns in the region. On January 23, nearly 20 schools in Noida had received similar emails, which were later declared hoaxes after extensive checks involving bomb squads, dog squads and fire teams.
In a major breakthrough last week, police arrested six individuals for allegedly sending bomb threat emails to around 20 schools in Noida. Investigators said the emails initially appeared to originate from servers in the United States but were later traced to a house in Bisrakh, Greater Noida.
According to police, the accused were allegedly running an illegal online betting racket and used fake email IDs and VoIP numbers to send threatening messages in an attempt to mislead investigators.
Rising Concern Over Repeated Threats
The repeated bomb threat emails have raised questions about digital security and monitoring systems. Parents gathered outside school gates in Dwarka and Noida as authorities tightened security and monitored entry and exit points.
Police said further action will depend on the technical analysis of the email trail. Investigators are also examining whether the latest threats are linked to earlier cases.
While no explosives have been found in any of the recent incidents, the recurring nature of such emails continues to keep schools, parents and authorities on high alert.
