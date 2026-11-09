ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic At Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporations

Belagavi/Hubballi: Anonymous bomb threat emails sent to the municipal corporations of Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka on Monday triggered security alerts, with bomb disposal squads and dog squads deployed to inspect the premises.

At the Belagavi Municipal Corporation, officials received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the building and threatening to blow it up at 1 PM. The authorities alerted the police, following which bomb disposal and dog squads rushed to the premises and began checking various rooms and areas.

Municipal Commissioner Karthik M told ETV Bharat on Monday that the office had been evacuated and all staff and officials asked to leave as a precaution. Normal operations were temporarily suspended and would resume after the security inspection was completed, he said.

Inspector J M Kalimirji of the Market Police Station visited the corporation office to supervise the operation. Police have launched an investigation to trace the sender and establish the credibility of the threat.

Hubballi-Dharwad Email Mentions Bengaluru

A separate threatening email was received by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner at around 11.35 AM. The message, sent under the name 'Weit Smith', allegedly threatened IED attacks at several locations, including the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s programme in Bengaluru on November 29 and Metro stations in the city.

The email also mentioned an alleged threat near actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence on November 27. It warned people against travelling by Bengaluru Metro on November 29 and referred to a time window between 3.11 PM and 11.11 PM.