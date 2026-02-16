Bomb Threat Emails To High Court, District Courts And Schools Across States; Ministers Assure Strict Action
Authorities have heightened security across courts and schools as a probe into the incident is underway.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad Bench, four district courts in Karnataka and Uttarakhand, and more than 15 schools in Gujarat on Monday received bomb threat emails, triggering evacuations and extensive search operations by security agencies, police said.
Apart from the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court, the emails were received at the Mandya district court in the state, and the district and sessions courts in Nainital and Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.
In Karnataka, a bomb threat email was sent to the High Court's Dharwad Bench and the district court in Mandya. As a precautionary measure, lawyers and staff were evacuated from the court buildings in Dharwad and Mandya districts, they said. Security personnel cordoned off the premises and carried out thorough checks, police said.
In Dharwad, Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya visited the spot and inspected the High Court premises following the threat. Police launched a comprehensive search operation, and as a precautionary measure, everyone was evacuated from the building. According to police, personnel from the bomb squad also reached the scene and continued the inspection.
Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, Arya said, "We are conducting a full inspection. Only our personnel are inside. The email message says the explosion would occur at 1:15 pm. We are gathering more information about the remaining details. The message also contains references to different states, so we cannot share further information at this moment."
In Mandya, too, court proceedings were suspended following the bomb threat email. The Bomb Disposal Squad, along with police, is carrying out a thorough search operation, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.
In Uttarakhand, the district and sessions courts in Nainital and Uttarkashi also received threat emails. The court complexes were evacuated immediately after the warnings were received.
According to officials, an email sent to the All India Judges Association threatened to blow up the Nainital district court. Security arrangements were strengthened, and a detailed search operation was carried out.
Nainital Superintendent of Police Dr Jagdish Chandra said information regarding the presence of a bomb in the district and sessions court was received through email. Police personnel, along with bomb disposal teams and other agencies, conducted an extensive search, but no suspicious object was found. District Bar Association President Bhagwat Prasad said the threat mail was promptly communicated to authorities, after which security measures were intensified.
In Uttarkashi, police evacuated the district court premises after receiving an email claiming the presence of RDX in the complex. Bhavana Kanthola, Kotwali in-charge of Uttarkashi, said a search operation was launched immediately and investigations were underway.
Meanwhile, in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Vadodara, more than 15 schools received bomb threat emails, written in Punjabi, triggering concerns over the safety of students and staff, police said. After being alerted, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams rushed to carry out searches, police officials said. Vadodara's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Himanshu Verma said nothing suspicious was found so far, and students from the affected schools were sent back home.
Reacting to the incident, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that the threats were being taken seriously and that instructions had been issued to the Director General of Police (DGP) to monitor the situation closely.
“An immediate investigation has been initiated into the bomb threats received in Ahmedabad and Vadodara. Police Commissioners of both cities have formed separate teams to expedite the investigation. Security has been increased in schools, and the investigation is being conducted from all angles,” Sanghavi noted.
He added that the state government is fully prepared to ensure the safety of students and parents, and that no suspicious elements will be spared. “Strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty. Security agencies across the state remain on alert,” he said.
State Minister Rivaba Jadeja said that the government is serious about the bomb threats. “All the threats received against schools and other places are taken seriously. The state government is investigating the bomb threats,” she stated.
In Ahmedabad, schools that received emails are DAV International School (Makarba), Asia School (Vastrapur), A One School (Satellite), Ankur International School (Krishnanagar), Sant Kabir (Navrangpura), and Silver Bell School (Bapunagar).
In Vadodara, the affected schools include DR Amin (Vasna Road), Urmi (Samasavali), Nalanda (Waghodiya Road), Baroda High School (Baghikhana), Navyug (Sama), Jeevan Sadhna (Nagharwada), AWS (Dabhoi), and Shaneen (Khodiyarnagar). (With Agency Inputs)
