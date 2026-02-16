ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Emails To High Court, District Courts And Schools Across States; Ministers Assure Strict Action

Ahmedabad: The Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad Bench, four district courts in Karnataka and Uttarakhand, and more than 15 schools in Gujarat on Monday received bomb threat emails, triggering evacuations and extensive search operations by security agencies, police said.

Apart from the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court, the emails were received at the Mandya district court in the state, and the district and sessions courts in Nainital and Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.

In Karnataka, a bomb threat email was sent to the High Court's Dharwad Bench and the district court in Mandya. As a precautionary measure, lawyers and staff were evacuated from the court buildings in Dharwad and Mandya districts, they said. Security personnel cordoned off the premises and carried out thorough checks, police said.

In Dharwad, Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya visited the spot and inspected the High Court premises following the threat. Police launched a comprehensive search operation, and as a precautionary measure, everyone was evacuated from the building. According to police, personnel from the bomb squad also reached the scene and continued the inspection.

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, Arya said, "We are conducting a full inspection. Only our personnel are inside. The email message says the explosion would occur at 1:15 pm. We are gathering more information about the remaining details. The message also contains references to different states, so we cannot share further information at this moment."

In Mandya, too, court proceedings were suspended following the bomb threat email. The Bomb Disposal Squad, along with police, is carrying out a thorough search operation, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.

In Uttarakhand, the district and sessions courts in Nainital and Uttarkashi also received threat emails. The court complexes were evacuated immediately after the warnings were received.

According to officials, an email sent to the All India Judges Association threatened to blow up the Nainital district court. Security arrangements were strengthened, and a detailed search operation was carried out.