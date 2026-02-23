ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Emails Target Delhi Assembly, Secretariat, Red Fort and Schools; Searches Find Nothing

New Delhi: Bomb threats targeting key institutions continued to disrupt the national capital. On Monday, the Delhi Assembly, the Delhi Secretariat, the Red Fort, and multiple schools received bomb threat emails in quick succession, triggering a high alert and large-scale security operations across the city throughout the day.

Authorities conducted searches immediately after the threats were reported and later said nothing suspicious was found; the threats were declared a hoax. Officials said that the threat emails were allegedly sent in the name of the Khalistan National Army and included warnings of explosions at specified locations and times.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Receives Threat To Blow Up Secretariat

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said he received a bomb threat on his personal email ID. He said, “At 3.11 pm, I received an email on my personal email ID threatening to blow up the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Police are investigating the matter.”

The official X account of the Delhi Assembly confirmed on Monday that after the email was received, the threat was immediately communicated to security agencies and the Delhi Police Commissioner.

According to sources, the threatening emails sent on Monday morning mentioned “Delhi banega Khalistan” and claimed there would be blasts at Delhi Army School, Red Fort, and Metro stations over the following three days. The emails allegedly cited specific timings: 9.11 am for Red Fort, 1.11 pm for Delhi Army School, and 3.11 pm for the Vidhan Sabha.

The Delhi Secretariat also received a bomb threat via email. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said, “Delhi Secretariat received a bomb threat via email. The fire department received the call at 12 noon, and teams were sent to the scene. Nothing has been found yet.”

An Aam Aadmi Party leader and former MLA, Dilip K Pandey, in a post on X said, "Today, I received a bomb threat on my personal email ID, and since the matter was related to public safety, I have immediately forwarded the email to Delhi Police."

Search operations were immediately launched, and the premises were thoroughly checked. Officials later confirmed that nothing suspicious was recovered.

Schools Evacuated After Threat Emails

Among educational institutions, Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School in Lodhi Road received bomb threat emails on Monday morning. Earlier reports also mentioned Air Force Golden Jubilee School in Dhaula Kuan.

As a precautionary measure, school administrations immediately informed authorities. Police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and DFS rushed to the scenes, cordoned off the areas, and conducted thorough searches.