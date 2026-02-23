Bomb Threat Emails Target Delhi Assembly, Secretariat, Red Fort and Schools; Searches Find Nothing
Multiple bomb threat emails triggered evacuations and searches across Delhi; security agencies declared threats hoaxes after thorough inspections found nothing suspicious.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Bomb threats targeting key institutions continued to disrupt the national capital. On Monday, the Delhi Assembly, the Delhi Secretariat, the Red Fort, and multiple schools received bomb threat emails in quick succession, triggering a high alert and large-scale security operations across the city throughout the day.
Authorities conducted searches immediately after the threats were reported and later said nothing suspicious was found; the threats were declared a hoax. Officials said that the threat emails were allegedly sent in the name of the Khalistan National Army and included warnings of explosions at specified locations and times.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Receives Threat To Blow Up Secretariat
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said he received a bomb threat on his personal email ID. He said, “At 3.11 pm, I received an email on my personal email ID threatening to blow up the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Police are investigating the matter.”
The official X account of the Delhi Assembly confirmed on Monday that after the email was received, the threat was immediately communicated to security agencies and the Delhi Police Commissioner.
According to sources, the threatening emails sent on Monday morning mentioned “Delhi banega Khalistan” and claimed there would be blasts at Delhi Army School, Red Fort, and Metro stations over the following three days. The emails allegedly cited specific timings: 9.11 am for Red Fort, 1.11 pm for Delhi Army School, and 3.11 pm for the Vidhan Sabha.
The Delhi Secretariat also received a bomb threat via email. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said, “Delhi Secretariat received a bomb threat via email. The fire department received the call at 12 noon, and teams were sent to the scene. Nothing has been found yet.”
An Aam Aadmi Party leader and former MLA, Dilip K Pandey, in a post on X said, "Today, I received a bomb threat on my personal email ID, and since the matter was related to public safety, I have immediately forwarded the email to Delhi Police."
Search operations were immediately launched, and the premises were thoroughly checked. Officials later confirmed that nothing suspicious was recovered.
Schools Evacuated After Threat Emails
Among educational institutions, Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School in Lodhi Road received bomb threat emails on Monday morning. Earlier reports also mentioned Air Force Golden Jubilee School in Dhaula Kuan.
As a precautionary measure, school administrations immediately informed authorities. Police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and DFS rushed to the scenes, cordoned off the areas, and conducted thorough searches.
Students, teachers, and staff were evacuated shortly after threat emails arrived, while search operations were carried out across the campuses during the day. No suspicious objects were found, and the threats were later declared a hoax.
A DFS officer said, "We received information about bomb threat emails sent to schools on Monday morning. Fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately rushed as a precautionary measure. Nothing suspicious has been found as of now."
Police officials added, “We are verifying the source of the emails and further investigation is underway.”
Cyber cell teams were dispatched on Monday to begin tracing the origin of the emails and identifying the sender. Detailed sanitisation of the campuses was carried out before normal activities resumed later in the day.
Red Fort, Metro, Also Mentioned in Threat
The threat emails reportedly mentioned Red Fort and Delhi Metro as potential targets on Monday. These incidents occurred amid heightened security concerns in the national capital.
Earlier, an intelligence alert had warned of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort, with key religious places around Chandni Chowk reportedly on the radar of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Authorities are treating all such threats with seriousness.
Growing Pattern Of Hoax Threats In Delhi-NCR
This is not the first such incident. In recent weeks, several schools in Delhi, including CRPF Public School in Rohini, St. Thomas School in Dwarka and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave, had received similar bomb threat emails, which were later declared hoaxes.
Officials noted that last year alone, more than 500 such bomb threat cases were reported in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). In the past two weeks, at least four threat emails have targeted schools in the region.
Authorities have urged institutions to remain vigilant while assuring the public that all precautionary measures are being followed.
Search operations in Monday’s cases concluded later in the day without the recovery of any explosive material. Investigations into the origin of the emails are ongoing.
