ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Emails Target Bihar CM's Residence, CMO And Gaya Post Office, Passport Office; Probe Underway

Patna/Gaya: Bihar authorities have launched an investigation after a series of threatening emails allegedly targeted the Chief Minister's residence, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), and government offices in Patna and Gaya, warning of bomb attacks.

According to officials, an email received on the morning of July 21 threatened to blow up the Chief Minister's residence and the CMO. The sender, who claimed to be a supporter of the Khalistan movement, also allegedly issued death threats while making serious allegations against a man identified as Sanjay Verma.

In the email, the sender wrote that Verma was hiding in Bihar and accused him of being involved in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The latest threat comes a day after similar emails warned of bomb attacks on the post office and passport office in the Danapur subdivision of Patna. However, security agencies did not find any suspicious objects.

Anu Kumari, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) at the Bihar Secretariat, said, "As soon as the information was received, police initiated action. Bomb disposal squads, police teams, and sniffer dogs are carrying out searches at all the locations. The matter is being investigated," she said.