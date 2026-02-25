ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Chhattisgarh High Court, Balodabazar District Court; Security Tightened

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur and the district and sessions court in Balodabazar received bomb threats via email on Wednesday, prompting suspension of judicial proceedings, evacuation measures and intensified security checks, police officials said.

In Bilaspur, the High Court complex was thrown into a panic after receiving a threat email and judicial proceedings in the court were immediately halted. Security in the court complex has been tightened, with strict checking of all visitors.

Upon receiving the information, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajneesh Singh and several other top officials arrived at the High Court complex and reviewed the security arrangements. Additional police personnel were deployed, and entry and exit points were subjected to strict checking. Bomb squad and dog squad teams conducted searches of the premises.

"Security arrangements have been tightened. The cyber team is examining the email and trying to trace its source. The situation is under control, but as a precaution, security at the High Court has been strengthened," Singh said.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, the district and sessions court in Balodabazar also received a bomb threat through its official email account around 11 AM. The email mentioned the use of cyanide gas and RDX and warned of a blast in the court premises at 11:50 AM, advising that judges and others be evacuated before 11 AM.

According to official sources, within minutes, police, bomb squads, and dog squads arrived at the scene, surrounding the entire premises and conducting a thorough search. The search was conducted in the main building, record room, chambers, parking area, and surrounding open spaces.