Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Chhattisgarh High Court, Balodabazar District Court; Security Tightened
Bomb threats sent via email to the Chhattisgarh HC and the district court in Balodabazar triggered panic, suspension of proceedings and intensified security checks.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur and the district and sessions court in Balodabazar received bomb threats via email on Wednesday, prompting suspension of judicial proceedings, evacuation measures and intensified security checks, police officials said.
In Bilaspur, the High Court complex was thrown into a panic after receiving a threat email and judicial proceedings in the court were immediately halted. Security in the court complex has been tightened, with strict checking of all visitors.
Upon receiving the information, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajneesh Singh and several other top officials arrived at the High Court complex and reviewed the security arrangements. Additional police personnel were deployed, and entry and exit points were subjected to strict checking. Bomb squad and dog squad teams conducted searches of the premises.
"Security arrangements have been tightened. The cyber team is examining the email and trying to trace its source. The situation is under control, but as a precaution, security at the High Court has been strengthened," Singh said.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident, the district and sessions court in Balodabazar also received a bomb threat through its official email account around 11 AM. The email mentioned the use of cyanide gas and RDX and warned of a blast in the court premises at 11:50 AM, advising that judges and others be evacuated before 11 AM.
According to official sources, within minutes, police, bomb squads, and dog squads arrived at the scene, surrounding the entire premises and conducting a thorough search. The search was conducted in the main building, record room, chambers, parking area, and surrounding open spaces.
After nearly two hours of intensive checking, no explosive material or suspicious object was found. Officials said the threat appeared to be a hoax, though it was taken seriously by security agencies.
Balodabazar Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Hemsagar Sidar, stated that the cyber cell is conducting a detailed investigation into the email. "The email appears to have been sent from a foreign mail server, but technical analysis is underway to determine its actual IP address and location. Currently, the situation is under control, and court operations are operating normally. We appeal to the public to ignore rumours and maintain peace," the ASP said.
The threatening email mentions Ajmal Kasab, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. It also references the custodial death of Ajit Kumar, a young man from Tamil Nadu. The email's language makes inflammatory comments comparing the judicial process and human rights.
It also states that India provided a terrorist with due process, but an ordinary citizen is denied access to a court. However, police officials say that such ideological language is often used to sow confusion and mislead security agencies. Sources said that the email mentioned the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Ajmal Kasab and mentioned a custodial death case from Tamil Nadu, drawing comparisons about judicial processes and human rights. Police said such ideological references are often used to create confusion and divert attention.
