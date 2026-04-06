Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic At Delhi University's Ramjas College, Miranda House, Gujarat RTO Offices
Security agencies launched searches after threat emails targeted two colleges in Delhi and multiple RTO offices in Gujarat.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Bomb threat emails triggered panic at Delhi University's Ramjas College, Miranda House, and multiple Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in Gujarat, prompting evacuations and security checks, police said on Monday.
Ramjas College received a threatening email at around 8:17 AM, warning of a possible bomb containing toxic gases set to explode at around 12:30 PM. Following the alert, Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad and other security agencies rushed to the spot and carried out a thorough search of the premises.
College Principal, Professor Ajay Arora, said all students, teachers and staff were evacuated immediately. Authorities said every suspicious object and area was being carefully checked, while efforts are underway to trace the source of the email. Security has also been tightened in and around the college, and people have been urged not to panic or believe in rumours.
Meanwhile, Miranda House, another college within Delhi University, also received the threat mail, causing panic. Upon receiving the information, the administration immediately informed the police and security agencies, and the college campus was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Police are investigating the source of the email and are taking the matter seriously and taking further action.
In a separate incident, bomb threat emails were also received at RTO offices in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara in Gujarat. Following the threats, the offices were evacuated, and visitors were sent back as a precautionary measure.
At the RTO office in Ahmedabad’s Subhash Bridge area, police, fire brigade, bomb squad and dog squad teams reached the spot and carried out an extensive search of the premises.
RTO officer Nirav Bakshi said the premises were vacated immediately after receiving the email, and a detailed search was conducted in coordination with security agencies. He said no suspicious object has been found so far, but authorities are not taking any chances.
Police and cyber teams are working to trace the origin of the emails and identify those responsible. Officials said security agencies have been put on alert as a series of similar threats in recent days have targeted airports, schools and courts. Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.
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