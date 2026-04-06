ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic At Delhi University's Ramjas College, Miranda House, Gujarat RTO Offices

New Delhi: Bomb threat emails triggered panic at Delhi University's Ramjas College, Miranda House, and multiple Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in Gujarat, prompting evacuations and security checks, police said on Monday.

Ramjas College received a threatening email at around 8:17 AM, warning of a possible bomb containing toxic gases set to explode at around 12:30 PM. Following the alert, Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad and other security agencies rushed to the spot and carried out a thorough search of the premises.

College Principal, Professor Ajay Arora, said all students, teachers and staff were evacuated immediately. Authorities said every suspicious object and area was being carefully checked, while efforts are underway to trace the source of the email. Security has also been tightened in and around the college, and people have been urged not to panic or believe in rumours.

Meanwhile, Miranda House, another college within Delhi University, also received the threat mail, causing panic. Upon receiving the information, the administration immediately informed the police and security agencies, and the college campus was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Police are investigating the source of the email and are taking the matter seriously and taking further action.

In a separate incident, bomb threat emails were also received at RTO offices in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara in Gujarat. Following the threats, the offices were evacuated, and visitors were sent back as a precautionary measure.