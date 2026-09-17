Bomb Threat Email Triggers Panic At Agra Hotel, No Suspicious Object Found
The email warning about a bomb at the Taj Resort Hotel was received on the hotel's official email ID at around 5 pm.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 11:53 PM IST|
Updated : September 18, 2026 at 12:11 AM IST
Agra: A bomb threat email received by a hotel near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal here triggered panic on Thursday evening, prompting a search operation by police and other security agencies, officials said.
The email warning about a bomb at the Taj Resort Hotel was received on the hotel's official email ID at around 5 pm, following which the employees alerted the police, they said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Yatendra Singh Nagar said that a bomb disposal squad, dog squad, fire brigade personnel and police teams immediately reached the hotel after receiving the information.
The entire hotel premises were searched, including all rooms, and security personnel carried out an intensive checking operation for several hours.
"No suspicious object was found anywhere in the hotel," Nagar said. He said the hotel management would submit a written complaint, following which a case would be registered. Police are also investigating the email ID from which the bomb threat was sent, the ACP said. (More details are awaited)
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