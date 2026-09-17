ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Email Triggers Panic At Agra Hotel, No Suspicious Object Found

Agra: A bomb threat email received by a hotel near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal here triggered panic on Thursday evening, prompting a search operation by police and other security agencies, officials said.

The email warning about a bomb at the Taj Resort Hotel was received on the hotel's official email ID at around 5 pm, following which the employees alerted the police, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Yatendra Singh Nagar said that a bomb disposal squad, dog squad, fire brigade personnel and police teams immediately reached the hotel after receiving the information.