ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Threat Email To Mumbai Press Club Triggers Security Sweep

Mumbai: The Mumbai Press Club received a bomb threat email. On Thursday morning at around 7:30 AM, the club received a threatening email claiming that a gas bomb had been planted within its premises, with a warning that it would explode at 1 PM.

The Mumbai Police launched a thorough investigation of the premises. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, along with sniffer dogs, conducted an extensive search operation. As a precautionary measure, security was tightened, and police personnel were deployed at the main entrance.

Police said the threat email was sent via Proton Mail, and cyber teams have begun tracing its origin. So far, no explosive material has been found at the location, but investigations are ongoing.

Preliminary investigation suggests the email was sent under the name "Neerja Azmal Khan." Officials said the sender also made certain political claims in the message. The cyber cell is working to track the source of the email.

Senior officials have taken serious note of the incident. Mumbai Press Club representatives have assured full cooperation in the probe. Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said the matter is under investigation and termed the threat a hoax.