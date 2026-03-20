Bomb Threat Email To Mumbai Press Club Triggers Security Sweep
Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, along with sniffer dogs, conducted an extensive search operation.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Press Club received a bomb threat email. On Thursday morning at around 7:30 AM, the club received a threatening email claiming that a gas bomb had been planted within its premises, with a warning that it would explode at 1 PM.
The Mumbai Police launched a thorough investigation of the premises. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, along with sniffer dogs, conducted an extensive search operation. As a precautionary measure, security was tightened, and police personnel were deployed at the main entrance.
Police said the threat email was sent via Proton Mail, and cyber teams have begun tracing its origin. So far, no explosive material has been found at the location, but investigations are ongoing.
Preliminary investigation suggests the email was sent under the name "Neerja Azmal Khan." Officials said the sender also made certain political claims in the message. The cyber cell is working to track the source of the email.
Senior officials have taken serious note of the incident. Mumbai Press Club representatives have assured full cooperation in the probe. Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said the matter is under investigation and termed the threat a hoax.
The incident comes amid a series of similar threats targeting key installations in Mumbai. Just a day earlier, a bomb threat email was sent to the passport office in the Bandra Kurla Complex. The email stated that 19 cyanide-laced bombs had been planted in the premises’ washrooms, which will explode at 1:30 PM. Police and bomb squads carried out a detailed investigation there as well, but nothing suspicious was found.
Last week, the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan had also received a similar threat email. Authorities are now probing whether these incidents are linked, even as repeated hoax threats continue to strain security agencies and create panic across the city.
The Mumbai Press Club, in an official statement, said, "The Mumbai Press Club received a threat email on its official email on March 19, 2026. The email came to notice on the morning of March 20, following which Secretary Mayuresh Ganapatye promptly reported the matter to Azad Maidan Police Station. DCP Zone I, Pravin Munde, was also informed."
"Subsequently, teams from the Azad Maidan Police, along with the Cyber Cell, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, and Dog Squad, reached the Press Club premises and carried out a thorough search. No suspicious object was found during the operation. The cyber team has collected details of the email content and the originating email ID for further investigation. The Mumbai Press Club strongly condemns this malicious and alarming threat.
"The Club has always upheld and promoted liberal, secular, and democratic values, and has consistently stood against all forms of extremism and violence.
With a membership of over 3,000 journalists, the Mumbai Press Club will not be intimidated by such threats and remains committed to its principles. Mumbai Police are continuing their investigation, and the Press Club is extending full cooperation to the authorities," the statement added.
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