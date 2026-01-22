Bomb Threat Emails Trigger High Alert At Courts In Bhiwani And Jind Ahead Of Republic Day
In both cases, no suspicious material was found, but security agencies continue to investigate the origin of the emails to rule out any larger threat.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Bhiwani: Panic set in court premises in Bhiwani and Jind districts of Haryana on Thursday after bomb threats were received via email ahead of Republic Day. Although no suspicious objects were found in either location, the incidents put police and administrative agencies on high alert.
On Thursday morning, an unknown email threatening to blow up the premises was received by a judicial officer around 11 am in Bhiwani. Taking the threat seriously, senior officials were immediately informed, and security across the court complex was tightened. Within minutes, the premises were put on high-security zone.
Senior police officers, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police, rushed to the spot. Bomb disposal squads and dog squads conducted an intensive search of courtrooms, canteens, parking areas and waiting halls. All entry and exit points were sealed, and every individual entering or leaving the premises was thoroughly checked. Court proceedings were also disrupted for a considerable period.
Following the alert, Bhiwani District Bar Association president Sandeep Tanwar convened an emergency meeting of advocates and urged them to remain cautious and move to safe areas. “We were informed about a bomb threat through email. Police and specialised teams carried out a thorough search. Sometimes antisocial elements spread rumours to create panic, but security cannot be compromised,” he said.
A local resident, Madan, said police checks made it clear something was wrong. “I later found out there was a bomb threat. Anyone would be scared in such a situation,” he said.
Police officials stated that the source of the threatening email is being traced to determine whether it was a hoax or part of a larger conspiracy. While nothing suspicious was recovered, authorities said no risks would be taken.
Jind Court Put Under Security Cover for Over Four Hours
A similar situation took place at the district and sessions court complex in Jind, where a bomb threat was sent to the official email ID of the Sessions Judge. The alert led to the immediate exercise of all security protocols.
Police, bomb disposal units, dog squads and intelligence agencies conducted an extensive search operation that lasted nearly four and a half hours. Every corner of the court complex, including record rooms, parking areas and nearby buildings, was meticulously checked.
No Explosives Found, Investigation On
After the prolonged search, no explosives or suspicious items were found in Jind as well. Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said that Jind police had already been on alert due to Republic Day preparations. “After receiving the threat, security was further strengthened. All key government buildings, offices and public places are under special surveillance. Entry and exit points, CCTV cameras and parking areas have been thoroughly checked,” he said.
Public Asked to Remain Vigilant
Police in both districts have appealed to citizens to remain calm and alert. People have been urged to immediately report any suspicious persons or unattended objects to the nearest police station or control room.
It may be noted that the bomb threat received in Jind came hours after a similar threat was reported at the Bhiwani court. In both cases, no suspicious material was found, but security agencies continue to investigate the origin of the emails to rule out any larger threat.
