Bomb Threat Emails Trigger High Alert At Courts In Bhiwani And Jind Ahead Of Republic Day

Bhiwani: Panic set in court premises in Bhiwani and Jind districts of Haryana on Thursday after bomb threats were received via email ahead of Republic Day. Although no suspicious objects were found in either location, the incidents put police and administrative agencies on high alert.

On Thursday morning, an unknown email threatening to blow up the premises was received by a judicial officer around 11 am in Bhiwani. Taking the threat seriously, senior officials were immediately informed, and security across the court complex was tightened. Within minutes, the premises were put on high-security zone.

Senior police officers, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police, rushed to the spot. Bomb disposal squads and dog squads conducted an intensive search of courtrooms, canteens, parking areas and waiting halls. All entry and exit points were sealed, and every individual entering or leaving the premises was thoroughly checked. Court proceedings were also disrupted for a considerable period.

Following the alert, Bhiwani District Bar Association president Sandeep Tanwar convened an emergency meeting of advocates and urged them to remain cautious and move to safe areas. “We were informed about a bomb threat through email. Police and specialised teams carried out a thorough search. Sometimes antisocial elements spread rumours to create panic, but security cannot be compromised,” he said.

A local resident, Madan, said police checks made it clear something was wrong. “I later found out there was a bomb threat. Anyone would be scared in such a situation,” he said.

Police officials stated that the source of the threatening email is being traced to determine whether it was a hoax or part of a larger conspiracy. While nothing suspicious was recovered, authorities said no risks would be taken.

Jind Court Put Under Security Cover for Over Four Hours