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Another Bomb Threat At Kolkata Airport, Message Found On Washroom Mirror Of Phuket-Kolkata IndiGo flight

Representational Image ( IANS )

By IANS 2 Min Read

Kolkata: A bomb threat written on the washroom mirror of an IndiGo flight from Thailand's Phuket to Kolkata resulted in an extensive security check on Saturday, leaving passengers stranded on the airport tarmac for nearly two hours after landing, airport officials said.

The flight 6E1494, which was carrying around 8.80 per cent of its passenger capacity, landed at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport at 2:05 pm. Shortly after landing, the cabin crew spotted the threatening message written on the mirror inside the aircraft's toilet.

Soon after the development, passengers were evacuated from the aircraft and made to wait on the tarmac while the plane was moved to an isolation bay for a thorough security check. The search continued for more than two hours, with passengers allowed to enter the airport terminal only around 4:30 p.m., once the security checks concluded. "The matter was immediately reported to the pilot and airport security officials. Within moments, the plane was taken to the isolation bay. The passengers were safely de-boarded, and a search was started by CISF, Bomb Squad and Airport Police. However, despite a long search, nothing suspicious was recovered from inside the plane. Initial speculation is that someone did this to spread panic," an official said.