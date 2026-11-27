ETV Bharat / state

Youth 'Misuses' Auto-Driver's Phone To Warn Of Bomb Blast At Karnataka CM's Residence; Arrested By Police

Bengaluru: Almost three weeks after police received a threat call claiming a possible bomb blast at Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's residence, his convoy vehicles and Vidhana Soudha, a youth has been arrested over the "hoax bomb threat". Officials said the accused had tricked an auto-rickshaw driver after booking a ride and made the threat call to police personnel over reasons which are yet to be ascertained.

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Karthik R, happens to be a resident of Balajinagar in Byadarahalli area.

As per a complaint lodged with Sadashivanagar police, at around 7.20 PM on November 5, the auto-rickshaw driver, a resident of Malleswaram, received a ride request through an app from a person identifying himself as Karthik. The booking was made from 18th Cross, Palace Nagar, to BHEL Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

After reaching the pickup location, the driver failed to find the passenger and called the number provided in the booking. Allegedly, the person who answered the phone call claimed to be inside the Chief Minister's residence and asked the driver to hand over his phone to the police personnel stationed at the entrance.

Believing the request to be genuine, the driver handed his mobile phone to a police officer on security duty. The caller then allegedly told police, "Bombs have been planted at the Chief Minister's residence and Vidhana Soudha. An explosion will occur when the Chief Minister and his convoy pass by."

Following the threat, police personnel immediately began checking the auto-rickshaw and the surrounding area. The driver was initially unaware of the reason for the inspection but later came to know that a bomb threat was made using his phone.