Bomb Scare: Panic Grips Delhi As 9 Schools Evacuated After Threat Mails

New Delhi: Panic swept across the national capital on Monday morning after a series of bomb threat emails targeted multiple schools, prompting a massive emergency response.

Authorities said at least nine institutions reported receiving threats, leading to evacuations and intensive searches of the premises.

Calls began coming in between around 8.30 am and 9 am, after school administrations alerted police about the alarming messages. Teams from the Delhi Police, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), bomb detection and disposal squads, and dog units were rushed to the affected campuses.

Confirming the scale of the alert, a DFS official stated that fire tenders were dispatched immediately upon getting the information. Without delay, search operations began to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Children, teachers, and other employees were moved out of buildings as a precaution, while security personnel sanitised classrooms, corridors, playgrounds, and surrounding areas. Although checks are continuing, nothing suspicious has been found so far, officials said.