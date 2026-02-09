Bomb Scare: Panic Grips Delhi As 9 Schools Evacuated After Threat Mails
Teams rushed to schools after emails warned of bombs, evacuating students and starting detailed searches.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
New Delhi: Panic swept across the national capital on Monday morning after a series of bomb threat emails targeted multiple schools, prompting a massive emergency response.
Authorities said at least nine institutions reported receiving threats, leading to evacuations and intensive searches of the premises.
Calls began coming in between around 8.30 am and 9 am, after school administrations alerted police about the alarming messages. Teams from the Delhi Police, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), bomb detection and disposal squads, and dog units were rushed to the affected campuses.
Confirming the scale of the alert, a DFS official stated that fire tenders were dispatched immediately upon getting the information. Without delay, search operations began to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Children, teachers, and other employees were moved out of buildings as a precaution, while security personnel sanitised classrooms, corridors, playgrounds, and surrounding areas. Although checks are continuing, nothing suspicious has been found so far, officials said.
Among the schools that received threats are Loreto Convent School, two branches of Cambridge School, Venkateshwar School, The Indian School, CM Shri School, DTA School, Bal Bharati School, and Vanasthali School. Other institutions, such as Air Force School, were also reported to have received similar emails.
Investigators suspect the messages may have been sent around the same time, raising concerns about coordination. Cyber teams are working to trace the origin of the emails and identify those responsible.
Police officials noted that Delhi schools have faced similar hoax threats in the past. Every alert, however, is met with utmost seriousness. Standard safety protocols require both evacuation and thorough verification.
Further details are awaited as agencies continue their probe.
