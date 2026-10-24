ETV Bharat / state

Bomb Scare At Kolkata Airport, Turns Out To Be Hoax

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Yet another bomb scare hit the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Saturday.

This time, the alarm was triggered by a message found written on a mirror in the lavatory of an international flight arriving in Kolkata from Phuket, Thailand. The message read, "There is a bomb on the plane." The threat caused significant commotion and tension at the airport. The aircraft was immediately moved to an 'isolation bay,' and a search operation was launched.

According to airport sources, the flight from Phuket landed successfully at Kolkata Airport, and all passengers had disembarked. Subsequently, while cleaning the aircraft's interior, cabin crew and cleaning staff discovered the alarming message on the lavatory mirror. The staff promptly alerted the pilot and the airport's security control room. Following security protocols, the aircraft was swiftly moved from the runway to a designated 'isolation bay.' Upon receiving the alert, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the bomb squad, and police from the airport station rushed to the spot. A thorough, exhaustive search—involving sniffer dogs and advanced metal detectors—was conducted across every part of the aircraft, including the seats, luggage compartments, and the cargo hold.