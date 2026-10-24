Bomb Scare At Kolkata Airport, Turns Out To Be Hoax
The alarm was triggered by a message found written on a mirror in the lavatory of an international flight arriving in Kolkata from Phuket, Thailand.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:22 PM IST
Kolkata: Yet another bomb scare hit the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Saturday.
This time, the alarm was triggered by a message found written on a mirror in the lavatory of an international flight arriving in Kolkata from Phuket, Thailand. The message read, "There is a bomb on the plane." The threat caused significant commotion and tension at the airport. The aircraft was immediately moved to an 'isolation bay,' and a search operation was launched.
According to airport sources, the flight from Phuket landed successfully at Kolkata Airport, and all passengers had disembarked. Subsequently, while cleaning the aircraft's interior, cabin crew and cleaning staff discovered the alarming message on the lavatory mirror. The staff promptly alerted the pilot and the airport's security control room.
Following security protocols, the aircraft was swiftly moved from the runway to a designated 'isolation bay.' Upon receiving the alert, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the bomb squad, and police from the airport station rushed to the spot. A thorough, exhaustive search—involving sniffer dogs and advanced metal detectors—was conducted across every part of the aircraft, including the seats, luggage compartments, and the cargo hold.
However, even after an extensive search, no explosives or suspicious items were found. Consequently, it was preliminarily concluded that the threat was a hoax intended to incite panic.
An airport official, who wished to remain anonymous, stated, "The handwritten threat was discovered on the lavatory mirror after the aircraft had landed. All passengers had already disembarked safely. In accordance with emergency protocols, the CISF and the bomb squad conducted a meticulous search of the entire aircraft. Nothing suspicious was found. It is believed that this act was carried out with the intention of creating panic."
On Friday morning, a threatening note written on a piece of tissue paper was discovered in a women's restroom near Gate 23 of the airport. The note contained a threat to blow up Gate 23. Such consecutive bomb scares over two days have sparked deep concern among passengers regarding the overall security arrangements at the airport. To prevent any untoward incidents, security and surveillance measures throughout the airport have been significantly intensified.
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