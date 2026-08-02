ETV Bharat / state

Bomb-Making Note Recovered From Medical College In Ayodhya; Student Detained

Ayodhya: A first-year paramedical student was detained after a handwritten note allegedly containing information related to bomb-making was recovered from the X-ray department of a medical college here, officials said.

The note was found after the completion of the night shift in the X-ray laboratory of Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College and was handed over to the medical college administration by staff members on Saturday, who subsequently informed the police. The police detained Sarfaraz, a resident of Balrampur district, for questioning, the officials said, adding that he is pursuing a laboratory technician course at the medical college.

During preliminary questioning, the student is learnt to have told the police that he had been watching a movie on his laptop during night duty and had copied information shown in the film about bomb-making onto paper. Police said they are verifying his claim.