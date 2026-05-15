Bomb In Pune Hospital: Suspect Arrested At Nagpur Railway Station While Attempting To Flee
Preliminary probe reveals Shivaji Rathod had planted a bomb at Ushakiran Hospital following a personal dispute with a doctor here.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Nagpur/Pune: The Nagpur Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has nabbed Shivaji Rathod (35) for allegedly planting a bomb in Ushakiran Hospital in Hadaspar in Pune two days ago. Rathod was taken for a medical examination on Friday afternoon before being produced in court, officials said.
The ATS received intelligence input about Rathod after CCTV footage of the incident was circulated and consequently, began tracking him. Rathod was arrested from platform no 6 of the Nagpur Railway Station at around 11:30 am while he was attempting to board Kolkata-bound Azad Hind Express. GRP handed him over to the ATS for further investigation. ATS took him into custody and brought him to the Nagpur ATS office, where his interrogation has commenced.
According to police, a trap was laid for him at 8.30 am as they suspected he would board previous trains, namely Shalimar Express or Pune-Nagpur Express. However despite checking both the trains thoroughly, Rathod wasn't found aboard. Finally, he was spotted in the general coach of the Azad Hind Express.
Preliminary information suggests that Rathod, who hails from Solapur, had planted a low-grade improvised explosive device (IED) in the hospital due to a personal dispute with a doctor, triggering panic in the premises and prompting an immediate response from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), local police, and ATS officials.
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