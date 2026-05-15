ETV Bharat / state

Bomb In Pune Hospital: Suspect Arrested At Nagpur Railway Station While Attempting To Flee

Nagpur/Pune: The Nagpur Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has nabbed Shivaji Rathod (35) for allegedly planting a bomb in Ushakiran Hospital in Hadaspar in Pune two days ago. Rathod was taken for a medical examination on Friday afternoon before being produced in court, officials said.

The ATS received intelligence input about Rathod after CCTV footage of the incident was circulated and consequently, began tracking him. Rathod was arrested from platform no 6 of the Nagpur Railway Station at around 11:30 am while he was attempting to board Kolkata-bound Azad Hind Express. GRP handed him over to the ATS for further investigation. ATS took him into custody and brought him to the Nagpur ATS office, where his interrogation has commenced.