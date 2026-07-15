ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Questions Compensatory Afforestation For Bullet Train Project; Raises Concern Over Tree Felling in Mumbai Region

The Bombay High Court has expressed concern over felling of trees for various development projects in Mumbai and adjoining areas. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has expressed serious concern over the felling of trees for various development projects in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

During a hearing on a petition on Tuesday, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad observed, "The time is not far when people will have to walk around carrying oxygen cylinders on their backs and take a dose of oxygen every three hours." Moreover, the HC bench also questioned the manner in which the compensatory plantation of trees is being carried out, which is intended to offset the trees cut for projects. The compensatory plantation is carried out at locations as far as hundreds of kilometres away from the affected areas.

The court noted that such plantation processes offer no benefit to the local environment. Furthermore, the bench suggested that the administration should seriously consider undertaking compensatory plantation within the area or in the immediate vicinity of the areas affected by the projects.

Justices Ghuge and Ankhad expressed serious concerns regarding a proposal to plant trees in Solapur district as compensation for the felling of trees for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The Court questioned the rationale for carrying out compensatory afforestation in Solapur when the project itself is located in Palghar district. In response, the state government informed the court that "at present, the land required for compensatory afforestation is available only in Solapur district".

The State Government assured that efforts would be made in the future to carry out compensatory plantation in the vicinity of the project sites.

Around 3.35 hectares of forest land will have to cleared for the construction of a 132 KV power transmission line between Dahanu and Ambesarai in Palghar district. Power transmission company Mahatransco has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking permission to cut approximately 847 trees, located within a 1.9656-hectares of mangrove area, for the project.

State Government's Stand

During the hearing, Advocate General Milind Sathe informed the Court that Mahatransco had deposited the requisite compensation amount and plans have been prepared to carry out compensatory afforestation on approximately 6.7 hectares of land in Solapur district. Additionally, the Mangrove Cell has developed an online portal to provide details regarding the plantation and growth of the trees.