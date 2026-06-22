Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi's Brother Attacked Over Bihar Land Dispute
According to police, the attack was motivated by a long-standing land dispute and old enmity.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Patna: Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother Vijendra Nath Tiwari, was attacked in his village in Belsand area of Bihar's Gopalganj district on Sunday evening. Vijendra is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).
Preliminary investigations reveal that the attack stemmed from a long-standing land dispute and old enmity between the parties involved. The police have launched a search for the attackers.
The actor's brother was sitting at his home's entrance late Sunday evening when attackers assaulted him. He was left bloodied and collapsed on the spot following the assault.
"Vijendra was getting soil filled near his house when the accused attacked him from behind with an axe and a sharp-edged weapon," Sadar SDPO Rajesh Kumar said.
Bystanders and family members rushed to the scene, causing the attackers to flee. Tiwari was rushed to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital but due to the seriousness of his injuries, doctors referred him to PMCH for specialised treatment.
A case has been registered based on statements from the victim and eyewitnesses. Police stated that the incident appears linked to a prior land dispute, and the accused have been identified. The accused fled the village after the incident.
Sadar SDPO said an impartial investigation is underway, and they will soon arrest all individuals involved in the attack, including the prime accused.
"The matter is being investigated, and all those involved in the attack, including the main accused, will soon be put behind bars,” he said. Authorities are continuing raids to apprehend the accused and determine the exact circumstances that led to the attack.
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