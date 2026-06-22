ETV Bharat / state

Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi's Brother Attacked Over Bihar Land Dispute

Patna: Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother Vijendra Nath Tiwari, was attacked in his village in Belsand area of Bihar's Gopalganj district on Sunday evening. Vijendra is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Preliminary investigations reveal that the attack stemmed from a long-standing land dispute and old enmity between the parties involved. The police have launched a search for the attackers.

The actor's brother was sitting at his home's entrance late Sunday evening when attackers assaulted him. He was left bloodied and collapsed on the spot following the assault.