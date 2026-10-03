ETV Bharat / state

Bolarum Arms Theft: Seven More Held; Accused Planned to Sell Weapons In West Bengal

Hyderabad : Seven more persons, including three serving Army personnel, were on Saturday arrested in a case pertaining to theft of weapons and ammunition from a unit of the Indian Army's Madras Regiment in Telangana's Bollarum.

The three serving Army personnel are Konduri Sheshulu (36), a sepoy; Vinod Kumar (34), a Naik and Kucharakanthi Parveen (37), a Havaldar. The other accused are Niranjan, Mallikarjun, Birbal Shah and Avi Dey.

Malkajgiri Police said the prime accused, 37-year-old Mallesh, a retired Havaldar of the 20 Battalion, Madras Regiment, allegedly planned the theft with the others and explored selling the stolen military weapons to contacts in West Bengal.

Police said Mallesh, who is in custody for the last 10 days, had received training in handling weapons and ammunition when he joined the Indian Army in 2009. Reports indicate that he was responsible for managing the armory at whichever cantonment he was posted. Investigation revealed he had faced disciplinary action from senior officers on several occasions due to negligence in duty.

Police said Mallesh grew resentful after he was refused an opportunity for an additional three years of service following the completion of his initial 16-year tenure. While stationed at Barrackpore Cantonment in Kolkata in 2022, Mallesh became acquainted with Birbal Shah, who ran a sugarcane juice centre nearby.

Birbal introduced Mallesh to Awal Dey—alias 'OB'—who was involved in illegal procurement and sale of firearms across the country. In order to ascertain whether OB was indeed a smuggler, Mallesh purchased a gun from him for Rs 10,000. He reportedly attempted to use the weapon to threaten people and commit highway robberies. Investigation revealed since it was not feasible to use the gun in Kolkata, he hid it in his native village instead.

Mallesh, who had been under suspension for some time, resumed duty in Barrackpore in 2023. Subsequently, in June 2025, he was transferred to the Madras Regiment unit in Bollarum. He resided in a rented house in Yapral with his wife and children.

During the period, he began constructing a house on a vacant plot he owned in Nagarkurnool. It is reported that he undertook the construction by availing a loan, anticipating his retirement benefits. Later, he purchased another plot worth approximately Rs 8 lakh in Nagarkurnool area. Police said as financial pressure mounted due to the house construction and the plot purchase, he devised a plan to steal Army weapons to alleviate his financial burden.