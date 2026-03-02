ETV Bharat / state

Bolangir, Bargarh Declared Naxal-Free As Odisha Tightens Final Push Against Maoists

Cuttack: In a major breakthrough in Odisha's long-running battle against Left-Wing Extremism, Odisha Police on Monday declared Bolangir and Bargarh as Naxal-free districts, marking a significant stride towards the Centre's target of making the country free of Maoist violence by March this year.

Announcing the development, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said sustained joint operations, actionable intelligence, close coordination between central and state forces and strong support from local communities led to the complete elimination of Naxal activities from the two western Odisha districts.

The announcement coincided with a mass surrender across the border in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Fifteen Maoists active in the Bargarh-Bolangir-Mahasamund division laid down arms in Mahasamund district and joined the mainstream, effectively dismantling the last organised presence of the extremists in the region.

Congratulating the security personnel, the DGP credited their "courage, restraint and unwavering commitment" for the achievement and thanked the people for reposing trust in the police and assisting anti-Naxal operations. Police sources said the state now has only about 25 active Maoists, most of them operating in small splinter groups in Kandhamal district.