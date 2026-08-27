Boiler Explosions Rock Durgapur Private Factory; BMS Says Bodies Made To Disappear
BMS leader Mrinmoy Bandyopadhyay said at least six to seven workers have died, and they will move the Labour Department over it, reports Soumen Banerjee.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Durgapur: Three consecutive boiler explosions within hours at a private factory on Wednesday night sparked panic in the Kamalpur, Raghunathpur, and Dhobighat areas under Ward No. 1 of Durgapur Municipal Corporation in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district.
Personnel from the Durgapur police station went to the spot to control the situation. The private ferro-alloy plant was established during the Left Front government, and similar explosions have been reported at the facility in past.
Munna Prasad Chaurasia, a native of Sasaram in Bihar, was operating a crane at the time of the explosion. "There were three explosions. The three of us on the crane somehow managed to escape. We don't know what happened to other labourers who were working on the ground floor," he said.
Residents alleged that the main gate of the factory was kept shut after the explosions and no one was allowed to enter.
Although the factory authorities claimed that no workers were killed or injured in the explosion, a Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) leader levelled a serious allegation after inspecting the premises late at night.
"Never before has a furnace explosion in a private factory resulted in worker fatalities or injuries like this. In this instance, too, we suspect that at least six to seven people have died and their bodies have been made to disappear. I wanted to see the CCTV footage, but they claim the DVR was destroyed by fire," BMS leader Mrinmoy Bandyopadhyay said.
"If the factory authorities do not provide accurate information by Thursday, we will approach the Labour Department and demand that the factory be shut down for the time being," he added.
An official of the Asansol-Durgapur police commissionerate said, "The police went to the spot after the explosion, and an investigation into the incident is being conducted. The biometric system is being checked, and workers present in the factory are being questioned."
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