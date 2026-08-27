ETV Bharat / state

Boiler Explosions Rock Durgapur Private Factory; BMS Says Bodies Made To Disappear

Durgapur: Three consecutive boiler explosions within hours at a private factory on Wednesday night sparked panic in the Kamalpur, Raghunathpur, and Dhobighat areas under Ward No. 1 of Durgapur Municipal Corporation in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district.

Personnel from the Durgapur police station went to the spot to control the situation. The private ferro-alloy plant was established during the Left Front government, and similar explosions have been reported at the facility in past.

Munna Prasad Chaurasia, a native of Sasaram in Bihar, was operating a crane at the time of the explosion. "There were three explosions. The three of us on the crane somehow managed to escape. We don't know what happened to other labourers who were working on the ground floor," he said.

Residents alleged that the main gate of the factory was kept shut after the explosions and no one was allowed to enter.