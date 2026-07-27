ETV Bharat / state

Boh Valley Cloudburst: Himachal CM Announces Rs 8.50-Lakh Assistance For Homeless Families

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday visited disaster-affected areas in the Boh valley of Kangra district following the recent cloudburst, and reviewed relief and rehabilitation operations. He inspected the relief camp set up at Government Senior Secondary School, Boh and interacted with affected families.

He announced that families whose houses have been completely destroyed in the disaster will be provided financial assistance of Rs 7.50 lakh for construction of new houses. In addition, they will receive Rs 1 lakh for purchase of clothes, utensils and other essential household items. The chief minister further said families without land for reconstruction of houses would be provided government land, wherever required.

Sukhu said families whose cows or buffaloes perished in the disaster would receive Rs 55,000 per animal, while those who lost goats would be provided Rs 15,000 per goat. Families whose houses were damaged due to flooding or water ingress would receive Rs 1 lakh as relief. Similarly, owners of damaged shops would be provided financial assistance ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the extent of the damage.