Bodybuilder Dies By Suicide Over Love Affair In Bengaluru

The deceased was a gym trainer and bodybuilder. Police said his girlfriend, who had told her that she was engaged to another man, had shown him the wedding invitation and photos of her new saree.

The deceased left behind a death note stating he was upset as his girlfriend got engaged to someone else. The note further stated that the deceased was in a relationship with the girl for the last three years. Police sources said that he mentioned the name of the woman and her mother in the death note.

Personnel from Mahalaxmi Layout police station visited the spot. The body has been sent for postmortem, said a police officer. "The deceased, who came home on Saturday evening in distress after learning that his beloved was getting married to another man, asked for a white sheet and a pen. When I asked him, he said he needed it to make a note of his accounts," the deceased's mother said.

The deceased's family has filed a complaint against the woman and her family at the Mahalaxmi Layout police station. Police said a case has been registered and investigation into the matter is underway.

