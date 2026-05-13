ETV Bharat / state

Body Parts Found In Sacks Near Karmanasa Canal In Kaimur

Kaimur: The discovery of body parts in sacks along the banks of the Karmanasa Canal near Abhaide village, under the Ramgarh police station area of Bihar's Kaimur, has led to panic in the area. Police retrieved these parts with the help of nearby villages on Tuesday night.

DSP Pradeep Kumar inspected the site and suspected that these torsos might belong to the same bodies — or body parts — that were recovered from a river two days earlier.

"On May 10, some body parts of two unidentified individuals were recovered from the Durgawati River under the Ramgarh police station limits. Some additional body parts were recovered on Tuesday along the banks of the Karmanasa Canal. We are investigating the matter by linking these two incidents, as no complete body has been recovered yet. We appeal to the residents to please inform the police if anyone has filed a missing person complaint, or if anyone is missing," Mohania SDPO Pradeep Kumar said.