Body Parts Found In Sacks Near Karmanasa Canal In Kaimur
Police suspect it might be linked to the body parts of unidentified individuals that were found in suitcases on the Durgawati River bank days ago.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Kaimur: The discovery of body parts in sacks along the banks of the Karmanasa Canal near Abhaide village, under the Ramgarh police station area of Bihar's Kaimur, has led to panic in the area. Police retrieved these parts with the help of nearby villages on Tuesday night.
DSP Pradeep Kumar inspected the site and suspected that these torsos might belong to the same bodies — or body parts — that were recovered from a river two days earlier.
"On May 10, some body parts of two unidentified individuals were recovered from the Durgawati River under the Ramgarh police station limits. Some additional body parts were recovered on Tuesday along the banks of the Karmanasa Canal. We are investigating the matter by linking these two incidents, as no complete body has been recovered yet. We appeal to the residents to please inform the police if anyone has filed a missing person complaint, or if anyone is missing," Mohania SDPO Pradeep Kumar said.
Kumar added that four bodies are involved in the matter, though no complete body has been recovered. "The victims include a child, a male, and a female. Their identities are being established. A post-mortem examination will ascertain the gender of the child," he said, adding that a name associated with a 'tailor' was found on the child's clothing, and the information is being verified.
On Sunday, two suitcases containing severed human body parts were recovered from the banks of the Durgawati River. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the District Intelligence Unit (DIU) have been deployed.
SP Harimohan Shukla said the forensic team has since collected the various body parts from two suitcases and initiated an investigation, and no missing person complaints of this nature have been registered within the district. The identity of the victim or victims is yet to be ascertained, while a thorough investigation has been initiated.
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