Youth's Body Recovered From Municipal Drain After 31 Hours In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly
The 30-year-old from Bareilly who was sitting on the edge fell into the drain after losing balancing according to eyewitnesses.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Bareilly: The body of a young man who fell into an open municipal drain was recovered after 31 hours in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Thursday, officials said.
Bareilly Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Maurya confirmed that the body has been recovered. The deceased has been identified as Tauheed, 30, a resident of Hardoi. The Municipal Commissioner stated that strict action would be taken if any negligence is established with regard to the incident.
Sudden Fall
The incident occurred at 9:30 PM on March 24, 2026, near the Satellite Bus Stand within the Baradari police station limits of Bareilly. The young man's body was eventually recovered in the early hours of Thursday, March 26, at approximately 3:00 AM.
According to eyewitnesses, the young man was sitting on the edge of the drain. Suddenly losing his balance, he tumbled into the deep drain and was swept away by the strong current. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, clearly showing the young man falling into the drain.
Upon receiving the information, teams from the Police, the SDRF, and the Municipal Corporation rushed to the scene, and a rescue operation was immediately launched. However, the relief efforts faced significant difficulties due to the accumulated debris within the drain and the strong flow of the water.
With the aid of JCB machines, the rescue teams cleared the debris from the drain and broke through concrete slabs at several locations to facilitate the drainage of water. After a prolonged and arduous effort, the young man's body was finally recovered late on Wednesday night, around 3:00 AM.
Public Outrage Against the Municipal Corporation
Resentment against the Municipal Corporation is palpable among the local residents. People are pointing out that this incident serves as a grim reminder of the recent death of a young man in Noida under similar circumstances. Open drains in Bareilly have long posed a safety hazard, yet adequate preventive measures are not being implemented in a timely manner, locals said.
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