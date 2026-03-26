ETV Bharat / state

Youth's Body Recovered From Municipal Drain After 31 Hours In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

Tauheed, 30, was sitting on the edge of the drain when he suddenly lost balance and fell into the gushing waters ( ETV Bharat )

Bareilly: The body of a young man who fell into an open municipal drain was recovered after 31 hours in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Thursday, officials said. Bareilly Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Maurya confirmed that the body has been recovered. The deceased has been identified as Tauheed, 30, a resident of Hardoi. The Municipal Commissioner stated that strict action would be taken if any negligence is established with regard to the incident. Sudden Fall The incident occurred at 9:30 PM on March 24, 2026, near the Satellite Bus Stand within the Baradari police station limits of Bareilly. The young man's body was eventually recovered in the early hours of Thursday, March 26, at approximately 3:00 AM. Aadhaar card of deceased Tauheed (ETV Bharat)