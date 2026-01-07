ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Woman Murdered In US To Be Flown To India By Jan 8: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the mortal remains of Nikitha Godishala, who was allegedly killed in the US, are expected to be brought to the country on January 7 or 8. He said all legal and administrative procedures have been completed.

In a post on X, Reddy said, "Sharing an update concerning the unfortunate demise of Ms Nikitha Godishala in Maryland, USA: All required procedures have now been completed, and the mortal remains are expected to be flown to India either today or tomorrow." He also posted a letter from the Indian Embassy in Washington, which stated that it has no objection to the mortal remains of Nikitha being taken to India.