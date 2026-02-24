Woman Found Dead Near Vyttila Railway Track In Kerala
Officials have registered a case of unnatural death, but the investigation will be taken forward with a murder charge once further evidence is gathered.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Ernakulam: The body of a woman was found under mysterious circumstances near the Vyttila railway track in Kerala's Ernakulam early Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as a native of Kottayam based on the SIM card recovered from the spot, they said. Investigators suspect the death to be a premeditated murder.
The body was found around 3 AM near a pillar of the railway bridge under the Vyttila flyover, close to the city. Police said the woman was found lying with her head placed on a section of railway track where trains normally do not pass. Considering the condition of the body and the circumstances in which it was found, the police suspect that this is a premeditated murder.
Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahanshah stated that there were indications of an unnatural death, and that leads regarding the accused had emerged. Scientific evidence is being collected as part of the investigation.
The loco pilot of the Amrita Express, travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru, first noticed the body lying near the track and immediately alerted the railway authorities and the control room. Railway police and Maradu police subsequently reached the spot and conducted an inspection.
Police said the deceased appears to be a woman aged between 40 and 50 years. Officials pointed out several anomalies at the scene. In typical train accident cases, bodies are usually found scattered along or beside the tracks. However, in this instance, the body was found positioned with the head on the track next to the bridge pillar.
The woman had fatal injuries on her face and other parts og her body. Initial examination suggested that the injuries were not caused by a train, but appeared to have been caused by force or possibly a weapon.
The police officials have been probing whether the recovered SIM card belongs to the deceased or to the suspected assailant. Analysing phone call records could help establish the identity of the woman and trace the accused, said officials.
"CCTV footage from the Vyttila area is also being examined, with special focus on vehicles that entered the locality late at night and persons seen in suspicious circumstances," said the DCP.
Forensic experts and a dog squad have reached the spot and conducted detailed examinations at the scene. After the inquest proceedings, the body will be shifted to the Kalamassery Medical College morgue for post-mortem.
Police clarified that the exact cause of death can only be stated after the postmortem report comes. While the Maradu police have registered a case of unnatural death, the investigation will be taken forward with a murder charge once further evidence is gathered.
