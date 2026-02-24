ETV Bharat / state

Woman Found Dead Near Vyttila Railway Track In Kerala

Ernakulam: The body of a woman was found under mysterious circumstances near the Vyttila railway track in Kerala's Ernakulam early Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as a native of Kottayam based on the SIM card recovered from the spot, they said. Investigators suspect the death to be a premeditated murder.

The body was found around 3 AM near a pillar of the railway bridge under the Vyttila flyover, close to the city. Police said the woman was found lying with her head placed on a section of railway track where trains normally do not pass. Considering the condition of the body and the circumstances in which it was found, the police suspect that this is a premeditated murder.

Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahanshah stated that there were indications of an unnatural death, and that leads regarding the accused had emerged. Scientific evidence is being collected as part of the investigation.

The loco pilot of the Amrita Express, travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru, first noticed the body lying near the track and immediately alerted the railway authorities and the control room. Railway police and Maradu police subsequently reached the spot and conducted an inspection.

Police said the deceased appears to be a woman aged between 40 and 50 years. Officials pointed out several anomalies at the scene. In typical train accident cases, bodies are usually found scattered along or beside the tracks. However, in this instance, the body was found positioned with the head on the track next to the bridge pillar.

The woman had fatal injuries on her face and other parts og her body. Initial examination suggested that the injuries were not caused by a train, but appeared to have been caused by force or possibly a weapon.