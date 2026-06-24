Body of Sailor Who Died Of Ill-Health In Oman To Arrive In Thiruvananthapuram: Durai Vaiko
In a post on X, Vaiko said he had urged the Ministry of External Affairs to make necessary arrangements to bring back Nishanth's body.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Chennai: The mortal remains of second officer Nishanth Uyirthanathan, who died of ill health on June 11 aboard merchant vessel MT Celestial have been sent to India and his body is slated to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday before being transported to his hometown, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Durai Vaiko.
In a post on X, Vaiko said he had urged the Ministry of External Affairs to make necessary arrangements to bring back Nishanth's body.
Nishanth hailed from Cruzpuram area of Thoothukudi district. He fell ill while on duty aboard MT Celestial. Even as his colleagues alleged that he did not receive adequate medical attention, he passed away on board the ship on June 12. At the time, the cargo ship he was serving on was docked at the Port of Duqm in Oman, making the process of repatriating his body to India somewhat challenging.
Vaiko, in his post said, "Upon receiving this information, Nishant's wife Mrs. Sarobin approached me through the DMK leaders with a request to arrange for the handover of Nishant's body".
"Upon learning of the information, on 15.06.2026, I wrote a letter to the Honorable Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and contacted the Indian Embassy in Muscat, requesting him to take all legal steps to help Mr. Nishanth Jeesthanathan, who died while working on a ship in Oman, to bring his body home with dignity," he said.
கடந்த 12.06.2026 அன்று, ஓமன் நாட்டின், துக்ம் (Duqm) துறைமுகத்தில் Glory International நிறுவனக் கப்பலில் பணியில் இருந்தபோது,— Durai Vaiko (@duraivaikooffl) June 24, 2026
தூத்துக்குடி மாவட்டத்தைச் சேர்ந்த திரு. நிஷாந்த் உயிர்த்தநாதன் உடல் நலக்குறைவால் உயிரிழந்தார் என்ற துயரச்செய்தி அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கு… pic.twitter.com/z508KQ2iwa
Vaiko said he was told by the MEA that his request had been accepted and that the necessary procedures were being expedited, and that Nishanth's mortal remains would soon be brought to India. "Subsequently, on June 21, I again contacted Ministry of External Affairs officials via email, urging them to address the causes of the delay and expedite the process. I have since been informed that his mortal remains have been dispatched from Oman to India. They are scheduled to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram today and will then be transported to his hometown," he said.
Vaiko said, "I offer my condolences and sympathies to Nishanth's wife, Sarobin, and his entire family, praying that the Almighty grants them the strength to endure this difficult time with fortitude". The MP extended his gratitude to the MEA and its officials who he said acted swiftly on his request.
"I also express my thanks to the Thoothukudi district MDMK functionaries and comrades from other organizations who brought this tragic news to my attention and stood in support of the bereaved family," he stated.
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