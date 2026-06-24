ETV Bharat / state

Body of Sailor Who Died Of Ill-Health In Oman To Arrive In Thiruvananthapuram: Durai Vaiko

Chennai: The mortal remains of second officer Nishanth Uyirthanathan, who died of ill health on June 11 aboard merchant vessel MT Celestial have been sent to India and his body is slated to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday before being transported to his hometown, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Durai Vaiko.

In a post on X, Vaiko said he had urged the Ministry of External Affairs to make necessary arrangements to bring back Nishanth's body.

Nishanth hailed from Cruzpuram area of ​​Thoothukudi district. He fell ill while on duty aboard MT Celestial. Even as his colleagues alleged that he did not receive adequate medical attention, he passed away on board the ship on June 12. At the time, the cargo ship he was serving on was docked at the Port of Duqm in Oman, making the process of repatriating his body to India somewhat challenging.

Vaiko, in his post said, "Upon receiving this information, Nishant's wife Mrs. Sarobin approached me through the DMK leaders with a request to arrange for the handover of Nishant's body".