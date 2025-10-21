ETV Bharat / state

Body Of RG Kar Case Convict Sanjay Roy's Niece Found In Cupboard At Kolkata Home

A senior Kolkata Police official said it could either be a murder or a suicide, which can be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.

A file photo of RG Kar Case convict Sanjay Roy.
A file photo of RG Kar Case convict Sanjay Roy. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 21, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST

|

Updated : October 21, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kolkata: The body of the niece of Sanjay Roy, the convict in RG Kar Rape and Murder case, was found in a cupboard at her Vidyasagar Colony resident under Alipore police station limits in Kolkata, leading to sensation in the locality. Police are yet to ascertain whether it is a case of murder or suicide.

Police sources said the incident took place on Sunday evening. The victim, a Class 6 student, was found with noose around her neck. She was immediately rushed to the nearby SSKM Hospital, where dcotors declared her dead upon arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem an a case of unatural death has been registered.

A senior Kolkata Police official requesting anonymity said, "All aspects of the case are being investigated. The real cause of death will be clear once the autopsy report is received. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the local Alipore police station after the incident."

It is learnt that no one was at house when the incident occured as the victim's stepmother stepped out to buy crackers for Diwali. Sources in Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police heaquarters, said the mother of the deceased had ended her life a few years ago, following which her father married his sister-in-law. Until now, the she was being looked after by her aunt.

Neighbours told the police that there used to be frequent arguments in the victim's house. On the day of the incident, when the deceased's step mother returned from market, she did not get any response from the minor girl despite calling out repeatedly. After breaking in the house, she could not find the girl anywhere, but when she opened the cupboard, she dicovered her lifeless body. The police was immediately informed.

After preliminery investigation, police claimed it to be a case of suicide. However, they are not ruling out the murder angle. The family is yet to file a formal police complaint. Family members, neighbors and schoolmates of the victim will be questioned to unravel the mystery of the death, police said.

Locals claim that the victim was under mental stress as she was often scolded."She can't end life at this stage of her life," said her grandmother.

Also Read

  1. College Student Alleges Rape By Classmate Amid Growing Concern Over Women’s Safety In Kolkata
  2. Parents Of RG Kar Victim Flay NCRB Report Terming Kolkata Safest City
Last Updated : October 21, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST

TAGGED:

RG KAR CONVICT
UNNATURAL DEATH
ALIPORE POLICE STATION
SSKM HOSPITAL
RG KAR RAPE AND MURDER CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.