Body Of RG Kar Case Convict Sanjay Roy's Niece Found In Cupboard At Kolkata Home
A senior Kolkata Police official said it could either be a murder or a suicide, which can be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST|
Updated : October 21, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST
Kolkata: The body of the niece of Sanjay Roy, the convict in RG Kar Rape and Murder case, was found in a cupboard at her Vidyasagar Colony resident under Alipore police station limits in Kolkata, leading to sensation in the locality. Police are yet to ascertain whether it is a case of murder or suicide.
Police sources said the incident took place on Sunday evening. The victim, a Class 6 student, was found with noose around her neck. She was immediately rushed to the nearby SSKM Hospital, where dcotors declared her dead upon arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem an a case of unatural death has been registered.
A senior Kolkata Police official requesting anonymity said, "All aspects of the case are being investigated. The real cause of death will be clear once the autopsy report is received. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the local Alipore police station after the incident."
It is learnt that no one was at house when the incident occured as the victim's stepmother stepped out to buy crackers for Diwali. Sources in Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police heaquarters, said the mother of the deceased had ended her life a few years ago, following which her father married his sister-in-law. Until now, the she was being looked after by her aunt.
Neighbours told the police that there used to be frequent arguments in the victim's house. On the day of the incident, when the deceased's step mother returned from market, she did not get any response from the minor girl despite calling out repeatedly. After breaking in the house, she could not find the girl anywhere, but when she opened the cupboard, she dicovered her lifeless body. The police was immediately informed.
After preliminery investigation, police claimed it to be a case of suicide. However, they are not ruling out the murder angle. The family is yet to file a formal police complaint. Family members, neighbors and schoolmates of the victim will be questioned to unravel the mystery of the death, police said.
Locals claim that the victim was under mental stress as she was often scolded."She can't end life at this stage of her life," said her grandmother.
