Body Of RG Kar Case Convict Sanjay Roy's Niece Found In Cupboard At Kolkata Home

Kolkata: The body of the niece of Sanjay Roy, the convict in RG Kar Rape and Murder case, was found in a cupboard at her Vidyasagar Colony resident under Alipore police station limits in Kolkata, leading to sensation in the locality. Police are yet to ascertain whether it is a case of murder or suicide.

Police sources said the incident took place on Sunday evening. The victim, a Class 6 student, was found with noose around her neck. She was immediately rushed to the nearby SSKM Hospital, where dcotors declared her dead upon arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem an a case of unatural death has been registered.

A senior Kolkata Police official requesting anonymity said, "All aspects of the case are being investigated. The real cause of death will be clear once the autopsy report is received. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the local Alipore police station after the incident."

It is learnt that no one was at house when the incident occured as the victim's stepmother stepped out to buy crackers for Diwali. Sources in Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police heaquarters, said the mother of the deceased had ended her life a few years ago, following which her father married his sister-in-law. Until now, the she was being looked after by her aunt.