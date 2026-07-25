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Body Of NHPC Geologist Killed In Sikkim Tunnel Collapse Reaches Kerala

Rescue personnel and emergency responders at the site of the collapse inside the under-construction NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project tunnel, where a multi-agency operation is underway to trace workers trapped following the incident, in Namchi district, Sikkim, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. ( PTI )

Kochi: The mortal remains of a Kerala-based geologist who died in the tunnel collapse at the NHPC hydropower project in Sikkim arrived at Kochi airport on Saturday morning, officials said. 25 people were killed in the incident, including 43-year-old Aneesh Mohan, a native of Pampady in Kottayam district.

Officials at Cochin International Airport Limited said the body arrived on a flight from Kolkata at around 7.30 am. It was handed over to his relatives and taken by ambulance to his native village of Pathazhakkuzhy in Velloor, near Pampady, where the last rites will be held in the evening, they said.

Aneesh was a senior manager and geologist with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation in Sikkim. The tunnel collapsed on July 20, and his body was recovered two days later. He was well known on social media through his YouTube channel, Scientific Malayali, which has over 2.7 lakh subscribers.