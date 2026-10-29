ETV Bharat / state

Missing Toddler's Body Recovered From Pond In Haryana Village After Hours Of Search

Body of 2-year-old recovered from pond in Singda village in Karnal. ( ETV Bharat )

Karnal: The body of the two-year-old who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon was recovered from a pond in Singda village of Haryana.

The news of the death of little Ekansh, for whose safety his family had prayed throughout the night, came as a devastating shock on Thursday afternoon.

Divers had searched through the night, but the operation had to be halted due to darkness. The child’s body was discovered when the search resumed on Thursday morning.

Earlier, after Ekansh went missing, anxiety gripped the family in Singda village, which alerted the police.

The police subsequently launched a search operation in and around the house, while sniffer dogs were also pressed into service. Till late into the night, there was still no sign of the child.

After the family suspected that Ekansh might have fallen into a pond located near their home, searches were launched there.

The search for the child in the pond began around 11 pm, and divers continued their efforts until midnight. However, due to darkness and a lack of adequate lighting arrangements, some parts of the pond could not be searched.

The operation had to be paused during the night, while the family clung to hope about the survival of the child.