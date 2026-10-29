Missing Toddler's Body Recovered From Pond In Haryana Village After Hours Of Search
Divers had searched through the night, before the body was recovered from the pond today.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Karnal: The body of the two-year-old who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon was recovered from a pond in Singda village of Haryana.
The news of the death of little Ekansh, for whose safety his family had prayed throughout the night, came as a devastating shock on Thursday afternoon.
Divers had searched through the night, but the operation had to be halted due to darkness. The child’s body was discovered when the search resumed on Thursday morning.
Earlier, after Ekansh went missing, anxiety gripped the family in Singda village, which alerted the police.
The police subsequently launched a search operation in and around the house, while sniffer dogs were also pressed into service. Till late into the night, there was still no sign of the child.
After the family suspected that Ekansh might have fallen into a pond located near their home, searches were launched there.
The search for the child in the pond began around 11 pm, and divers continued their efforts until midnight. However, due to darkness and a lack of adequate lighting arrangements, some parts of the pond could not be searched.
The operation had to be paused during the night, while the family clung to hope about the survival of the child.
At first light on Thursday, the police and the team of divers resumed the search operation. The search was resumed in the section of the pond that had remained unexplored during the night.
During the search, a diver spotted the child's hand in the water, which helped in the recovery of Ekansh’s body. The news of the death sent a wave of grief across the entire village.
DSP Sandeep Kumar said the police teams and divers had been conducting a search operation during the night that lead to the discovery of body.
"Following the recovery of the body, it was taken into police custody and sent to the mortuary in Karnal for a post-mortem."
The police said that the procedure will be conducted under the supervision of a crime scene investigation team and a medical board, after which the body will be handed over to the family.
At present, the exact cause of the child's death remains unclear. The police are investigating all aspects of the case and the circumstances surrounding the death.
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