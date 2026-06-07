Body Of Missing Female Student Found In Jaipur; Family Cries Murder
Police said the minor girl died after falling from the 13th floor of an apartment complex, and an investigation has been launched from every aspect.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Jaipur: The body of a 16-year-old female student missing since Friday evening was found under the Pratap Nagar police station area of Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Sunday.
The girl had gone for cycling but did not return home. Her family members searched for her and later registered a missing person's complaint on Friday night. They refused to accept the body, alleging that the victim was kidnapped and murdered.
The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital. Given the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, a medical board was constituted to conduct the post-mortem examination.
Pratap Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Puranmal Yadav said the minor girl died after falling from the 13th floor of an apartment complex.
"She left the house on Friday evening for cycling. Later, her body was discovered on the roof of the building's porch. Investigation revealed that she had returned on the same evening, after which the fatal incident occurred. However, it came to light on Saturday when someone spotted it," he added.
The family, however, maintained that when the police reached, the victim's slippers and sunglasses were found on the 13th floor and have demanded a transparent investigation into the matter. Senior police officials are trying to persuade the family.
"We want a fair investigation and action against whoever is responsible. Every aspect of the case should be thoroughly examined," a family member said.
Jaipur (East) DCP Ranjita Sharma said the ongoing investigation is examining every aspect of the case, including technical evidence.
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