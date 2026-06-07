ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Missing Female Student Found In Jaipur; Family Cries Murder

Jaipur: The body of a 16-year-old female student missing since Friday evening was found under the Pratap Nagar police station area of Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Sunday.

The girl had gone for cycling but did not return home. Her family members searched for her and later registered a missing person's complaint on Friday night. They refused to accept the body, alleging that the victim was kidnapped and murdered.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital. Given the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, a medical board was constituted to conduct the post-mortem examination.

Pratap Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Puranmal Yadav said the minor girl died after falling from the 13th floor of an apartment complex.