ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Kashmir Man Exhumed, Returned To Family Over 2 Months After 'Encounter'

A poster used by family of Rashid Ahmad Mughal during their protest against the alleged encounter earlier this year. ( Screengrab/ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The body of a 30-year-old man who was killed in an alleged 'encounter' in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district earlier this year has been exhumed and handed over to his family.

Family members of Rashid Ahmad Mughal said his body was exhumed on June 13 and returned to them before being buried late at night in their ancestral graveyard in Chunt Walivar village of Lar area in Ganderbal district.

A close relative said the burial was conducted quietly and attended by only a handful of family members in the presence of police personnel. Police officials confirmed that Mughal's remains were exhumed and handed over to the family last week. He was subsequently laid to rest in his native village.

The case dates back to April 1 when the Army announced that a "suspected terrorist" had been killed during an 'encounter' in the forests of Arhama village in Ganderbal district. At the time, the identity of the deceased was not disclosed.

Later, an ATM card recovered from the body by Jammu and Kashmir Police helped establish that the deceased was Mughal, a resident of the district. The 'encounter' soon sparked controversy after Mughal's family rejected the Army's claim and alleged that he had no links to terrorism.

Relatives described Mughal as an educated man who earned a modest livelihood by helping villagers complete paperwork related to domicile certificates, job cards, pension benefits and bank loans. They maintained that he was a civilian and accused authorities of falsely portraying him as a terrorist.

The incident drew political attention, with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti calling for an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing.