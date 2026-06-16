Body Of Kashmir Man Exhumed, Returned To Family Over 2 Months After 'Encounter'
Family members of Rashid Ahmad Mughal said his body was exhumed on June 13 and then returned to them.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST
Srinagar: The body of a 30-year-old man who was killed in an alleged 'encounter' in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district earlier this year has been exhumed and handed over to his family.
Family members of Rashid Ahmad Mughal said his body was exhumed on June 13 and returned to them before being buried late at night in their ancestral graveyard in Chunt Walivar village of Lar area in Ganderbal district.
A close relative said the burial was conducted quietly and attended by only a handful of family members in the presence of police personnel. Police officials confirmed that Mughal's remains were exhumed and handed over to the family last week. He was subsequently laid to rest in his native village.
The case dates back to April 1 when the Army announced that a "suspected terrorist" had been killed during an 'encounter' in the forests of Arhama village in Ganderbal district. At the time, the identity of the deceased was not disclosed.
Later, an ATM card recovered from the body by Jammu and Kashmir Police helped establish that the deceased was Mughal, a resident of the district. The 'encounter' soon sparked controversy after Mughal's family rejected the Army's claim and alleged that he had no links to terrorism.
Relatives described Mughal as an educated man who earned a modest livelihood by helping villagers complete paperwork related to domicile certificates, job cards, pension benefits and bank loans. They maintained that he was a civilian and accused authorities of falsely portraying him as a terrorist.
The incident drew political attention, with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti calling for an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing.
Following the public outcry, the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department ordered a magisterial inquiry into the 'encounter'. The department functions under the administration of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Announcing the inquiry, Sinha had said the investigation would be comprehensive and unbiased, examining every aspect of the incident to ensure accountability and justice. However, the findings of the inquiry have not been released publicly so far.
According to Mughal's brother, Ajaz Ahmad, Rashid left home on the morning of March 31 and failed to return that evening.
Ajaz said the family tried contacting him around 6 pm, but his mobile phone was switched off. Since Rashid was using an old handset, the family initially believed it had stopped functioning.
The following morning, Ajaz said a local police officer visited him and informed him that his brother had met with an accident. He was then taken to a police facility in Srinagar, where officials asked him to identify a body. Ajaz said he was stunned to discover that the deceased was his brother.
According to him, police later informed the family that Rashid had been killed as a 'militant' during an encounter'. Ajaz rejected the claim and insisted that his brother had no involvement in militancy.
He alleged that despite repeated requests, authorities did not immediately hand over the body to the family. Instead, he said, the remains were transported to Handwara, with him being the only relative accompanying them.
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