ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Jammu Kashmir Youth Who Jumped Into Stream To Escape 'Cow Vigilantes' Recovered After 20 Days

Locals protest after youth jumps into stream while being chased by suspected cow vigilantes in Ramban ( ETV Bharat )

Ramban: The body of a 22-year-old youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban who jumped into a gushing stream while being chased by suspected cow vigilantes was recovered after 20 days on Saturday, officials said.

According to officials, the body of the vicim Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, son of Abdul Salam Chopan and a resident of Mundkhal Pogal in Ukhral was recovered from Bishlari stream near Kraalna Digdool. Chopan went missing on April 12 after allegedly jumping into the stream near Makarkoot along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway while attempting to escape from a group of suspected cow vigilantes.

Chopan had allegedly jumped into the stream near Makarkoot, close to Tunnel No. 5 on NH-44 while he was travelling from Jammu towards his native village in a Tata Mobile vehicle carrying a milch cow and two calves.