Body Of Jammu Kashmir Youth Who Jumped Into Stream To Escape 'Cow Vigilantes' Recovered After 20 Days
The body of Tanveer Ahmad Chopan of Mundkhal Pogal was recovered from Bishlari stream near Kraalna Digdool
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 2, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Ramban: The body of a 22-year-old youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban who jumped into a gushing stream while being chased by suspected cow vigilantes was recovered after 20 days on Saturday, officials said.
According to officials, the body of the vicim Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, son of Abdul Salam Chopan and a resident of Mundkhal Pogal in Ukhral was recovered from Bishlari stream near Kraalna Digdool. Chopan went missing on April 12 after allegedly jumping into the stream near Makarkoot along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway while attempting to escape from a group of suspected cow vigilantes.
Chopan had allegedly jumped into the stream near Makarkoot, close to Tunnel No. 5 on NH-44 while he was travelling from Jammu towards his native village in a Tata Mobile vehicle carrying a milch cow and two calves.
According to local inputs, Chopan was allegedly chased by two vehicles carrying suspected cow vigilantes near Digdool on NH 44. Upon reaching Makarkoot, the attackers intercepted his vehicle, dragged him out, and assaulted him. Eyewitness accounts suggest that, in a desperate attempt to escape, he either jumped or was forced into the nearby Nallah Bishlari.
Following the incident, locals spilled on the national highway to protest and demand justice to the victim. Police arrested four people in the case and registered an FIR number 26/2026 in this regard at Ramso police station.
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