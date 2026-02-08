ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Fisherman Who Died In Pak Jail Brought Back To His Hometown In Gujarat

Gir Somnath: The body of a 36-year-old Gujarat fisherman, who died in a Pakistani jail last month despite completing his sentence nearly three years ago, has been brought back to his native village in Gir Somnath district, an official said.

Bhagabhai Bambhaniya, a resident of Chikhli village in Una taluka of the district, died of cardiac arrest at a jail in Karachi on January 16, said OA Makrani, a fisheries official from Jafrabad. “His body was handed over to a team from the fisheries department at the Indo-Pakistan border in Wagah (Punjab). It was transported by a plane to Ahmedabad and then brought to his native village via road on Saturday,” Makrani said.

Bambhaniya was apprehended by the Pakistani authorities on February 18, 2022, after his fishing boat ‘Burak’ inadvertently crossed the international maritime boundary during a fishing expedition in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast. He was subsequently convicted and sentenced. However, he continued to languish in jail long after serving his sentence in 2022. His health suddenly deteriorated in jail, and he died of a heart attack, officials said.

After a considerable delay, and following the completion of procedures between the governments of both countries, the fisherman’s body was brought back to India, they said. Despite the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access, 2008, between the two nations, the fisherman was kept in jail, in what peace activists have called a violation of human rights.

As per section 5 of the 2008 agreement, “Both the governments agree to release and repatriate persons within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of sentences.” The development came less than a month after a group of people from the fishing community in Diu submitted a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, drawing his attention to the issue.