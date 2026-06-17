ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Dalit Youth Killed In 'Custodial Torture' Cremated In Tamil Nadu Following HC Order

Madurai: The mortal remains of a 26-year-old Dalit youth, who died due to alleged custodial torture in March, were cremated at an electric crematorium here on Wednesday under tight security. The final rites took place 101 days after his demise, following a strict directive from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The cremation was marked by intense grief and brief resistance from family members, who had refused to accept the body for over three months, demanding the immediate arrest of all police personnel involved in the alleged custodial murder.

Akash, a resident of Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, was arrested by the local police on March 6 in connection with an assault case. While police claimed he suffered a leg fracture during an escape attempt, Akash had reportedly recorded a statement before a judicial magistrate stating that police personnel had brutally assaulted him and broken his leg.

He succumbed to his injuries on March 8 at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, and a subsequent autopsy report revealed approximately 28 injuries on his body, sparking widespread outrage and protests by family members and Scheduled Caste welfare outfits.

Following the backlash, the case was transferred to the CB-CID on March 9, and six police personnel, including an Inspector and a Sub-Inspector, were suspended.