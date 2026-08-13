ETV Bharat / state

Dalit Woman's Body Found In UP's Kanpur; Family Alleges Murder By Boyfriend

Police personnel at the spot where the body was found ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: The body of a 24-year-old Dalit woman was found near Patara in Ghatampur village of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Thursday.

The body of the deceased, identified as Renu was found at a mango orchard, around 500 metres from the village. On being informed, police arrived at the scene, accompanied by a forensic team and a dog squad.

Police took possession of the body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem. Ghatampur SHO Manoj Singh Bhadoria said, Renu's family alleged that she was killed by her boyfriend. "We are yet to identify the deceased's boyfriend. The mobile phone recovered from the spot has been seized and its call details are being examined," he said.

The deceased's mother, Suman, said Renu, had left home with her boyfriend around four months ago without informing the family. She returned home a month ago, three months pregnant, after a dispute between the two. She then eloped with another man.

The deceased's father, Rajendra Sonkar, a mason by profession, accused Renu's lover of murdering her and dumping her body in the orchard.