Dalit Woman's Body Found In UP's Kanpur; Family Alleges Murder By Boyfriend
The deceased's mother said she had eloped with a man around four months back. She had returned three months pregnant and eloped with another man.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Kanpur: The body of a 24-year-old Dalit woman was found near Patara in Ghatampur village of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Thursday.
The body of the deceased, identified as Renu was found at a mango orchard, around 500 metres from the village. On being informed, police arrived at the scene, accompanied by a forensic team and a dog squad.
Police took possession of the body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem. Ghatampur SHO Manoj Singh Bhadoria said, Renu's family alleged that she was killed by her boyfriend. "We are yet to identify the deceased's boyfriend. The mobile phone recovered from the spot has been seized and its call details are being examined," he said.
The deceased's mother, Suman, said Renu, had left home with her boyfriend around four months ago without informing the family. She returned home a month ago, three months pregnant, after a dispute between the two. She then eloped with another man.
The deceased's father, Rajendra Sonkar, a mason by profession, accused Renu's lover of murdering her and dumping her body in the orchard.
In June this year, three persons gang raped a 35-year-old Dalit widow and abandoned her without clothes in Nalanda district of Bihar. They also took away her cellphone so that she could not contact her family.
The alleged crime occurred under the Chandi Police station area on June 30. The victim was a resident of Nagarnausa police station area.
She was in a state of shock and disoriented, but was trying to return home after it became dark. A few passersby noticed her condition. One woman provided her a salwar (a loose-fitting pajama-like traditional dress worn by women), while a man provided her a gamchha (thin towel).
The passersby also informed the police. A patrol car reached there and took the woman to the Chandi police station. An FIR was registered against the accused on the basis of her statement. The men in khaki acted swiftly and managed to arrest them during early hours of Wednesday.
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