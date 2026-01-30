ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Triple Murder Case: Body Of Bihar Man’s Wife Recovered Days After Husband And Child Found Dead

Adyar Police officials stated that only after the post-mortem examination will it be confirmed whether Punita Kumari was sexually assaulted before being murdered. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Days after finding the remains of her husband and their two-year-old child, Chennai police on Thursday recovered the body of the woman (the wife and mother of the deceased). She was a young migrant worker from Bihar.

The incident, which took place on August 26 in the Adyar area of Chennai, gained a lot of attention from Tamil Nadu and the rest of the country. On that morning, police recovered the body of a man wrapped in a blood-stained sack. The body was sent to Royapettah Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Subsequent investigation identified the deceased as Gaurav Kumar (24), a native of Bihar, who was employed as a security guard at a polytechnic college in Tharamani. He lived on the college premises with his wife, Punita Kumari and their two-year-old son. The family had been staying in a building owned by Satyendra, also from Bihar, who had allowed them to reside there.

According to police, on the night of August 24, Satyendra was consuming alcohol with his friends, Santosh Kumar, Lalit Yadav (40), a watchman at the same college, and Vikash Kumar (24), an apartment watchman working in Kottivakkam. Gaurav Kumar allegedly joined them later.

Investigators claim that during the gathering, Satyendra and his associates attempted to misbehave with Punita Kumari. When Gaurav objected and intervened, a heated argument broke out, during which he was allegedly assaulted and murdered by the group.